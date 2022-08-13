Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear
Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Dak Prescott Plan
The Dallas Cowboys made the rather controversial decision to let several key wide receivers go or just outright get rid of them during the 2022 offseason. With Cowboys fans clamoring for the team to give star quarterback Dak Prescott more help, the team's actual plan is frustrating some of them.
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Former College Football Running Back Killed At Youth Game
As more details come out regarding the tragic shooting of a youth football coach in Texas over the weekend, the North Texas Mean Green family mourns the loss of one of its former players. Michael Hickmon, who played five seasons at running back for the University of North Texas from...
Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Broncos Have No 'Immediate' Plans For Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts
Since the Denver Broncos were rumored to be having an ownership takeover - which has since been made official - Peyton Manning's name has been floated as a potential part of the front office. However, that won't be happening anytime soon. The Broncos have confirmed that there are no "immediate"...
