wrwh.com
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty, Age 88
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty, age 88, of Habersham County, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. His wishes were to be cremated. No formal services are to be held. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia...
wrwh.com
Charles Raymond Albertson, age 79, of Clermont
Charles Raymond Albertson, age 79, of Clermont, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mr. Albertson was born on January 18, 1943, in Dahlonega, Georgia, to the late T.J. and Mary Ray Albertson. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Albertson. He was...
wrwh.com
Mr. Warren Pressley, age 52, of Dahlonega
Mr. Warren Pressley, age 52, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. A good episode of “Pawn Stars” or a trip to the lake with a fishing pole was the favorite pastimes for Warren. He loved to spend time outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature. In addition, Warren was an avid Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and University of Georgia Bulldogs fan.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
wrwh.com
Harvey Warren Carter, age 73, of Cleveland
Mr. Harvey Warren Carter, age 73, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Carter’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19...
wrwh.com
Barbara Black Green, Age 89 Newnan
Barbara Black Green, age 89 of Newnan, formerly of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. Mrs. Green was born in Clarkesville, Georgia on July 15, 1933, the daughter of the late Thomas Lester and Margaret Oma Gastley Black. She was a retired pharmacist and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Charles H. Green, son Kip Green, sisters Margaret Cruce, Carolyn Landrum, and Beverly Coffer, brothers Jerry Black and John Larry Black, and brothers in law Tyson Cruce, M.L. Coffer and Bill Bellisle.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Shelby Peck Marshall, Age 82 Dahlonega
Mrs. Shelby Peck Marshall, age 82, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Mrs. Marshall was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 25, 1940, to the late Parks and Mattie Belle Peck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of sixty-one years, Walter Marshall.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Burns-Sutton House, 1901, Clarkesville
This Eclectic/Folk Victorian home was built by local master carpenters Rusk and Cornelius Church for Dr. J. K. Burns. Upon Dr. Burns’s death in 1924, the house was inherited by his daughter, Pauline Sutton, wife of Superior Court judge and Clarkesville mayor I. H. Sutton. Later incarnations include a bed and breakfast and law office.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Edith Ruth Hullender, age 85, of Gainesville
Mrs. Edith Ruth Hullender, age 85, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Mrs. Hullender was born in Gainesville to the late Henry and Ruth Emma Nix Satterfield. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hullender; grandson, Charles Hullender; brothers, Paul Satterfield, Grady Satterfield, Eston Satterfield, Edward Satterfield, and Gurley Satterfield.
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Nails Creek, Franklin County
This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
WJCL
Remains of Georgia Guidestones to get new home following explosion
The pile of granite once known as the Georgia Guidestones, destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, an official told WYFF News 4. That official said the...
wrwh.com
James Henry Disspain, age 56, of Dahlonega
Mr. James Henry Disspain, age 56, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Disspain was born in Florida on July 18, 1966, to the late James Lewis and Mary Helen Disspain. He loved to hunt and fish. James’ favorite pastime was shooting his guns. His friends and family will greatly miss him.
wrwh.com
Carol King, age 77, of Dahlonega
Mrs. Carol King, age 77, of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. King’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North...
Local government briefs: Athens Mayor speaks on plans for North Ave, Hart Co gets new Commissioner
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says work on North Avenue will be done in phases: the US Department of Transportation has awarded Athens $25 million in state and federal funding for work that will include a new bridge over the 10 Loop; also new traffic signals and bus stops. WGAU’s interview with Mayor Girtz can be heard here: https://bit.ly/3QtvZ9S.
WJCL
Georgia Guidestones find a new home
ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Monroe Local News
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
