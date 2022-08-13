Read full article on original website
AP Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 Poll Monday morning, and Alabama is ranked No. 1. This is the seventh time Nick Saban’s Tide team has been ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. Including Alabama, there are six Southeastern Conference teams in the Top 25 as Georgia...
Denson Hollis Elevated to Ole Miss Athletics Foundation CEO
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation announces Denson Hollis as Chief Executive Officer / Sr. Associate Athletics Director for Development. Hollis is a 14-year fundraising veteran for the University of Mississippi, previously serving as the foundation’s Chief Development Officer/Associate A.D. for Development. Hollis was tabbed to lead OMAF’s major gifts team in 2020, joining the athletics staff after spending the previous 12 years with the UM Office of Development.
