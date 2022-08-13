ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, ME

penbaypilot.com

Why I support Jan Dodge for reelection to House District 39

The grades are in and Jan Dodge merits E’s for Excellence for her Experience and her attention to the issues:. Her Ears are always open to her constituents; she has heard and responded=Excellent. She has received multiple Endorsements by respected organizations=Excellent. Therefore, it would be an Excellent idea for...
NORTHPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Continue Rockport’s high quality of life by voting for Doc

We are happy to support Doc Wallace in his bid for the Rockport Select Board. As our beautiful seaside town continues to grow more diverse, we need a champion like Doc on our Select Board. As a former school superintendent honored by appointment to the National Blue Ribbon Excellence Panel,...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
HOLDEN, ME
Union, ME
penbaypilot.com

Send Jan Dodge back to Augusta to continue her hard work for our community

This November, let’s send Jan Dodge back to Augusta for a third term to work for the people of State House District 39 (Belfast, Northport, and Belmont). I met Jan in 2018 when she went door-to-door in Belfast in her first campaign. Since then, I have seen that not only is she enthusiastic and dedicated to her role in Augusta, but she always quickly replies to emails about legislation and has even asked for my opinions.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Eight playgrounds in Waterville will be renovated this year. Last spring, the City Council passed a general obligation bond for recreation improvements. The bond included funding for several of the City’s playgrounds. The city will remove old equipment and replace it with new features. Matt...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

UMaine student Max Moore completes BIW internship

BATH — Camden resident and University of Maine student Max Moore recently completed the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) summer internship program within the Operations Department. During his time as an intern, Moore worked in the Outfit Hall and helped to identify potential improvements in the design and drawings for the ship’s deckhouse. He then worked with the planning and fabrication group to realign fabrication work families and work orders to be more cost effective.
BATH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 8-12. Camden. Elizabeth Bresnahan to 14 Alden Street LLC. Norma C. Davee Revocable Trust and Robert L. Davee to Robert L. Davee. Peter Camacho, Jennifer Camacho, and Jennifer Mejia to JCPC 203 Bayview...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Steel-Pro to move Rockland business to Union, construct new facilities

Steel-Pro Incorporated, currently based in Rockland, has purchased approximately 12 acres in Union and intends to relocate its manufacturing business there for increased production space. “We are excited to bring our company and employee-owners to the town of Union and look forward to building our new, state-of-the-art, facility in the...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

‘Doc for ALL Rock’?

There are a lot of “Doc” Wallace signs popping up around Rockport in advance of the town’s Select Board election. I have talked to neighbors who were under the impression that Wallace is moderate but, judging from his writings, he is actually arch-conservative on social issues. People...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

2022 Camden on Canvas raising upwards of $55,000 for library

CAMDEN — More than 200 people gathered in the historic Camden Amphitheatre for the Camden on Canvas live auction, raising upwards of $55,000 to benefit the Camden Public Library’s Campaign for the Future, July 31. Attendees bid on 20 freshly created plein-air paintings by Maine and New England artists. The auction capped a full plein-air weekend that saw locals and visitors interacting with the artists painting outdoors in Camden and Rockport, and later browsing the exhibit of completed works in the Amphitheatre.
CAMDEN, ME
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol

AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 5-11. Richard J. Cornell, 36, of Wayland, Massachusetts, obstructing the report of a crime in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine; disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine. Tamara L. Dalton, 41,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dolores Marion McCluskey, obituary

WALDOBORO — Dolores Marion McCluskey, “Tootie,” passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 10, at the age of 82. She was born on August 31, 1939 in Rockland, Maine to Mary Lombardo. Dolores grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in...
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

