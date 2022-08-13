Read full article on original website
Why I support Jan Dodge for reelection to House District 39
The grades are in and Jan Dodge merits E’s for Excellence for her Experience and her attention to the issues:. Her Ears are always open to her constituents; she has heard and responded=Excellent. She has received multiple Endorsements by respected organizations=Excellent. Therefore, it would be an Excellent idea for...
Continue Rockport’s high quality of life by voting for Doc
We are happy to support Doc Wallace in his bid for the Rockport Select Board. As our beautiful seaside town continues to grow more diverse, we need a champion like Doc on our Select Board. As a former school superintendent honored by appointment to the National Blue Ribbon Excellence Panel,...
Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey C. Trafton endorses Jason Trundy as his successor
Jason Trundy is the right choice for Waldo County Sheriff! He has held nearly every leadership position in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office over his 28-year career. He has excelled in each of these assignments. Jason currently serves as the Chief Deputy where he oversees both the Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions.
Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
Restorative Justice Project announces volunteer informational sessions, training dates for Fall 2022
“We hope you’ll join us!” said Restorative Justice Project Maine, in a news release. Informational sessions are open to anyone interested in learning more about the many ways to volunteer with the Restorative Justice Project - Maine. “Whether you’d consider joining a local steering team to guide the...
Send Jan Dodge back to Augusta to continue her hard work for our community
This November, let’s send Jan Dodge back to Augusta for a third term to work for the people of State House District 39 (Belfast, Northport, and Belmont). I met Jan in 2018 when she went door-to-door in Belfast in her first campaign. Since then, I have seen that not only is she enthusiastic and dedicated to her role in Augusta, but she always quickly replies to emails about legislation and has even asked for my opinions.
Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Eight playgrounds in Waterville will be renovated this year. Last spring, the City Council passed a general obligation bond for recreation improvements. The bond included funding for several of the City’s playgrounds. The city will remove old equipment and replace it with new features. Matt...
Belfast City Council to consider new city vehicles, Belfast Yards, and tree trimming
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes discussion about a ‘Give and Take’ table at Wales Park, replacement of city vehicles, and tree trimming in the downtown area, among other agenda items.
UMaine student Max Moore completes BIW internship
BATH — Camden resident and University of Maine student Max Moore recently completed the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) summer internship program within the Operations Department. During his time as an intern, Moore worked in the Outfit Hall and helped to identify potential improvements in the design and drawings for the ship’s deckhouse. He then worked with the planning and fabrication group to realign fabrication work families and work orders to be more cost effective.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 8-12. Camden. Elizabeth Bresnahan to 14 Alden Street LLC. Norma C. Davee Revocable Trust and Robert L. Davee to Robert L. Davee. Peter Camacho, Jennifer Camacho, and Jennifer Mejia to JCPC 203 Bayview...
Steel-Pro to move Rockland business to Union, construct new facilities
Steel-Pro Incorporated, currently based in Rockland, has purchased approximately 12 acres in Union and intends to relocate its manufacturing business there for increased production space. “We are excited to bring our company and employee-owners to the town of Union and look forward to building our new, state-of-the-art, facility in the...
‘Doc for ALL Rock’?
There are a lot of “Doc” Wallace signs popping up around Rockport in advance of the town’s Select Board election. I have talked to neighbors who were under the impression that Wallace is moderate but, judging from his writings, he is actually arch-conservative on social issues. People...
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
2022 Camden on Canvas raising upwards of $55,000 for library
CAMDEN — More than 200 people gathered in the historic Camden Amphitheatre for the Camden on Canvas live auction, raising upwards of $55,000 to benefit the Camden Public Library’s Campaign for the Future, July 31. Attendees bid on 20 freshly created plein-air paintings by Maine and New England artists. The auction capped a full plein-air weekend that saw locals and visitors interacting with the artists painting outdoors in Camden and Rockport, and later browsing the exhibit of completed works in the Amphitheatre.
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
Standish boatbuilder buys Newcastle marine business to accommodate expanding services
A Standish boatbuilder specializing in wooden boats saw a good opportunity to expand his facility and services with the purchase of a service and storage business further east along the coast in Newcastle. Robert Blood bought 15 Hall St., home to commercial marine business Newcastle Marine, from John Traina for...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 5-11. Richard J. Cornell, 36, of Wayland, Massachusetts, obstructing the report of a crime in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine; disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine. Tamara L. Dalton, 41,...
Dolores Marion McCluskey, obituary
WALDOBORO — Dolores Marion McCluskey, “Tootie,” passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 10, at the age of 82. She was born on August 31, 1939 in Rockland, Maine to Mary Lombardo. Dolores grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in...
Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
