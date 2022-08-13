Lydia Jane Brown, 85 of Fresno, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the Lord, on August 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Lydia was born in Stow, Ohio on February 5, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Lydia (Hamman) Edminister. She was strong in her faith, enjoyed gardening, and taking care of her flowers. She was an avid puzzle enthusiast, but most especially she loved spending time with her husband and family.

FRESNO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO