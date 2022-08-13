Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
WHIZ
Governor DeWine Visits the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explored the Muskingum County Fair on Monday. He was out walking the Muskingum County Fairgrounds as Sheriff Matt Lutz gave him the grand tour of the fair. DeWine checked out the fairgrounds, stopping to talk and take pictures with fairgoers and members...
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
WHIZ
Carr Center Encourages Participation in their Special Riders Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center provides programs that benefit people who have disabilities that often get overlooked. Executive Director Becky Clawson described one of the programs that offers people with disabilities a chance to break out of their routine. “Special Riders is a program that we’ve had for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
East Muskingum Schools Receives Safety Grant
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s back to school time and student safety is a number one priority as kids head back to the classroom. This year East Muskingum Local Schools is looking to enhance that safety with nearly $260,000 they will be receiving through a grant from the attorney general’s office.
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
WLWT 5
Watch: Ohio retirement home surprises resident and lifelong Reds fan with tickets to game
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A resident at an assisted living facility who is a lifelong Reds fan will get to live out his dream of going to a game. The Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville surprised one of their residents, Ted Zakany, with tickets to an upcoming game. They posted...
WHIZ
Lydia Brown
Lydia Jane Brown, 85 of Fresno, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the Lord, on August 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Lydia was born in Stow, Ohio on February 5, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Lydia (Hamman) Edminister. She was strong in her faith, enjoyed gardening, and taking care of her flowers. She was an avid puzzle enthusiast, but most especially she loved spending time with her husband and family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing
The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
WHIZ
National Bad Poetry Day
ZANESVILLE, OH- National Bad Poetry Day is this Thursday. And the John Mclntire Library in downtown will be hosting an event that will allow people to express their feelings with poetry, without being criticized about how good or bad it is. “Poetry is part of our culture and when a...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Muskingum University Showcased Its New Health and Wellness Complex To Investors
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University is nearing completion of its Health and Wellness Complex that is intended to be utilized by the students as well as the community. United States Department of Agriculture Under-Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small visited the university to explain how the USDA is investing in rural communities and to see the investment first hand.
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
WHIZ
2022 Dreier Scholarship Winner Announced
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Fred F. and Herman M. Dreier Foundation was created by two brothers that felt obliged to give back to their community by providing scholarships to deserving youth who are pursuing careers into the fields of which the brothers were interested. The foundation’s Family Representative Kurt...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
WHIZ
Ann Taylor Nicholas
Ann Taylor Nicholas, 92, of Zanesville, died at 9:50 A.M. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Helen Purcell Home, Zanesville. She was born November 20, 1929, in Warren, Ohio a daughter of the late Harry C. and Marian Kerschner Taylor. Ann was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, life member of and past president of the Pioneer & Historical Society of Muskingum County. Ann also was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club, was a twenty five year volunteer at Bethesda Hospital, she served eighteen years on the Zanes Trace Commemoration Parade Committee and was a member of the Woman’s Board.
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
WHIZ
Jack Roland Sarbaugh
Jack Roland Sarbaugh passed from this earthly world into his heavenly reward in the early hours of August 12th, 2022. Born on May 21, 1931, Jack was the youngest son of Albert and Faith Sarbaugh. His siblings, Betty, Gwen, Forrest, Don, and Roy are all deceased. Jack graduated from Lash High School in 1949 and continued his education at The Ohio State University. His military career was as an officer in the USAF. Jack then earned an MBA from Syracuse University while working as a pharmaceutical salesman for the Upjohn Company before retiring in 1989 after 38 years. During this time Jack resided with his family in Rome, NY.
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
Comments / 0