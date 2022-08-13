Read full article on original website
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S) GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia. GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J. 3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First...
Jets' Brown aims to prove he's still a top-notch left tackle
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown was simply exploring his job prospects two weeks ago, visiting the New York Jets to see if they might be a good fit. A few days later, right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury — and signing Brown suddenly became a priority for the Jets. “Everything happened quickly,” Brown said Tuesday. “I didn’t know for sure if I was going to come here. I had some other options.” But for the Jets, Brown was THE option.
Blue-chip LSU defensive line target moves up commitment date
It seems a college decision from four-star 2023 defensive lineman Edric Hill will come sooner than expected. The North Kansas City prospect was originally set to announce his commitment on Sept. 24, but he told On3 that he will be moving his decision up more than a month and is now set to make the announcement next week on Aug. 22.
