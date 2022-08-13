ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S) GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia. GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J. 3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown was simply exploring his job prospects two weeks ago, visiting the New York Jets to see if they might be a good fit. A few days later, right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury — and signing Brown suddenly became a priority for the Jets. “Everything happened quickly,” Brown said Tuesday. “I didn’t know for sure if I was going to come here. I had some other options.” But for the Jets, Brown was THE option.
