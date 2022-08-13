Read full article on original website
WVNews
LC Golf battles opponents, weather
Lewis County High School’s golf team has been in action in recent weeks and have battled the wet weather as much as opponents so far with two cancellations out of four scheduled matches. The team opened the season on Aug. 2 when they hosted Buckhannon-Upshur and Liberty High at...
WVNews
Community Music Program at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now…
WVNews
New principal eager to begin classes at Heritage Christian School, in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School faculty, students and staff met a new principal during the past few weeks: Tony Etris. A Morgantown native, Etris was introduced during a school picnic and school board meetings.
WVNews
Community Music Program at West Virginia University now accepting registrations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now registering students for the term that begins Aug. 29. The program is open to everyone, including beginners, amateurs and performers of all ages and levels, and it isn't necessary to be a WVU student.
WVNews
LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 8 new members
The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with eight Lewis County standout coaches and players and coaches joining the the 25 already elected to the Hall of Fame. The inductions are also the first since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
WVNews
Worthy of a celebration
Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
WVNews
LC Athletics adds online ticketing option, install lightning detection system
Lewis County athletic administrators have also been in preseason mode, getting schedules sorted for upcoming seasons, dealing with athlete and coach paperwork, but they’ve also had time to get some upgrades installed to help improve player safety and fan convenience. Both Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School have added lightning detection systems, and LCHS has also added an online ticketing option.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education renews therapy contracts, notes GameChanger development
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday for a regular session that featured several personnel items. The board renewed a contract with Milestones & Music LLC for services that include music therapy.
WVNews
OBIT James Hott.jpg
NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
WVNews
4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition
The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
WVNews
Benjamin Pete Blake
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit …
WVNews
Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year
All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
WVNews
3 Michigan men indicted in West Virginia fed court on drug charges centered on Harrison County
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Michigan men have been indicted on federal drug charges centered on Harrison County. Grand jurors seated in Elkins charged all three — Drake D. Dodson-Williams, AKA "Ko," 31, of Southgate, Michigan; Davonta D. Brogdon, AKA "Zone" and "Tay," 29, of Detroit; and Jason T. Scruggs, AKA "Rock" and "Roc," 39, of Detroit — with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
WVNews
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
WVNews
West Virginia University researcher studying link between pregnancy, sedentary behavior, disease risk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For reasons scientists don’t fully understand, women in their 20s, 30s and 40s tend to develop cardiovascular-disease risk factors much faster than men of similar ages do. West Virginia University epidemiologist Bethany Barone Gibbs is exploring what role adverse pregnancy outcomes — like...
WVNews
71-year-old Bridgeport, West Virginia, man victim in fatal I-79 crash in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 71-year-old Bridgeport man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Marion County, State Police said Tuesday. Troopers identified the deceased as Larry Lee Atha, the driver of the vehicle that crashed.
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WVNews
17 charged with involvement in Organized Criminal Enterprise in Marion Co., West Virginia
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen people have been indicted as part of a Marion County investigation into a local organized criminal enterprise, a batch of 19 charges that also includes kidnapping, malicious wounding and attempted murder. The indictment, filed in June 2022, alleges that...
WVNews
Busy summer for Horner CEOS Club
Summer has been a busy time for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club. In June the club held their regular meeting with Lisa Arnold lesson leader. Lisa shared information on “West Virginia Rhythm-Music in the Mountains” and led the group in singing some familiar tunes. Final plans were made for the club trip.
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
