Morgantown, WV

WVNews

LC Golf battles opponents, weather

Lewis County High School’s golf team has been in action in recent weeks and have battled the wet weather as much as opponents so far with two cancellations out of four scheduled matches. The team opened the season on Aug. 2 when they hosted Buckhannon-Upshur and Liberty High at...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 8 new members

The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with eight Lewis County standout coaches and players and coaches joining the the 25 already elected to the Hall of Fame. The inductions are also the first since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Worthy of a celebration

Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

LC Athletics adds online ticketing option, install lightning detection system

Lewis County athletic administrators have also been in preseason mode, getting schedules sorted for upcoming seasons, dealing with athlete and coach paperwork, but they’ve also had time to get some upgrades installed to help improve player safety and fan convenience. Both Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School have added lightning detection systems, and LCHS has also added an online ticketing option.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
#American Football#College Football#Wvu
WVNews

OBIT James Hott.jpg

NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
NEW CREEK, WV
WVNews

4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition

The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year

All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

3 Michigan men indicted in West Virginia fed court on drug charges centered on Harrison County

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Michigan men have been indicted on federal drug charges centered on Harrison County. Grand jurors seated in Elkins charged all three — Drake D. Dodson-Williams, AKA "Ko," 31, of Southgate, Michigan; Davonta D. Brogdon, AKA "Zone" and "Tay," 29, of Detroit; and Jason T. Scruggs, AKA "Rock" and "Roc," 39, of Detroit — with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Busy summer for Horner CEOS Club

Summer has been a busy time for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club. In June the club held their regular meeting with Lisa Arnold lesson leader. Lisa shared information on “West Virginia Rhythm-Music in the Mountains” and led the group in singing some familiar tunes. Final plans were made for the club trip.
HORNER, WV

