Boardman, OH

Suspect in Boardman credit union robbery arrested

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in the robbery of Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Friday has been arrested.

Bobbisue Averill, 42, was arrested at a gas station on Market Street by Youngstown Police after several tips.

Boardman police ask for help identifying credit union robbery suspect

Averill was taken into custody and charged with robbery, contempt of court and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to Boardman Police.

Averill is being held without bond in the Mahoning County Jail.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said police were looking for Averill after a woman matching her description walked into the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on California Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and gave a teller a “threatening” note demanding money.

Boardman police and the FBI are still working on another case when the same bank was robbed in May .

