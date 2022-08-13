Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
With two weeks to go, questions remain for WVU football outlook
About this time of year, an eclipse occurs. Not one of a celestial object, such as the Sun or the Moon, but rather the one that falls over the practice fields of college football teams.
WVNews
Community Music Program at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now…
WVNews
LC Golf battles opponents, weather
Lewis County High School’s golf team has been in action in recent weeks and have battled the wet weather as much as opponents so far with two cancellations out of four scheduled matches. The team opened the season on Aug. 2 when they hosted Buckhannon-Upshur and Liberty High at...
WVNews
New principal eager to begin classes at Heritage Christian School, in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School faculty, students and staff met a new principal during the past few weeks: Tony Etris. A Morgantown native, Etris was introduced during a school picnic and school board meetings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Community Music Program at West Virginia University now accepting registrations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now registering students for the term that begins Aug. 29. The program is open to everyone, including beginners, amateurs and performers of all ages and levels, and it isn't necessary to be a WVU student.
WVNews
4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition
The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
WVNews
LC Athletics adds online ticketing option, install lightning detection system
Lewis County athletic administrators have also been in preseason mode, getting schedules sorted for upcoming seasons, dealing with athlete and coach paperwork, but they’ve also had time to get some upgrades installed to help improve player safety and fan convenience. Both Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School have added lightning detection systems, and LCHS has also added an online ticketing option.
WVNews
Worthy of a celebration
Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
OBIT James Hott.jpg
NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
WVNews
Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year
All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
WVNews
3 Michigan men indicted in West Virginia fed court on drug charges centered on Harrison County
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Michigan men have been indicted on federal drug charges centered on Harrison County. Grand jurors seated in Elkins charged all three — Drake D. Dodson-Williams, AKA "Ko," 31, of Southgate, Michigan; Davonta D. Brogdon, AKA "Zone" and "Tay," 29, of Detroit; and Jason T. Scruggs, AKA "Rock" and "Roc," 39, of Detroit — with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
WVNews
Benjamin Pete Blake
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
WVNews
West Virginia University researcher studying link between pregnancy, sedentary behavior, disease risk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For reasons scientists don’t fully understand, women in their 20s, 30s and 40s tend to develop cardiovascular-disease risk factors much faster than men of similar ages do. West Virginia University epidemiologist Bethany Barone Gibbs is exploring what role adverse pregnancy outcomes — like...
WVNews
Loveberry Bake Shop, LLC opens in Weston
To curb those cravings for sweets or if you just have a sweet tooth, Loveberry Bake Shop is here to help. Just opening up in Weston, Loveberry Bakeshop offers homemade goodies that will please everyone, old and young alike.
WVNews
Busy summer for Horner CEOS Club
Summer has been a busy time for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club. In June the club held their regular meeting with Lisa Arnold lesson leader. Lisa shared information on “West Virginia Rhythm-Music in the Mountains” and led the group in singing some familiar tunes. Final plans were made for the club trip.
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WVNews
UPDATE: Interstate 79 lanes closed after wreck, truck fire in Marion County, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — The medical examiner and multiple emergency units were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a wreck near the South Fairmont exit on Interstate 79, according to a Marion County 911 supervisor. A tractor-trailer burst into flames after the wreck near the construction...
WVNews
71-year-old Bridgeport, West Virginia, man victim in fatal I-79 crash in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 71-year-old Bridgeport man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Marion County, State Police said Tuesday. Troopers identified the deceased as Larry Lee Atha, the driver of the vehicle that crashed.
WVNews
A wise investment
We’re glad to see a program announced by Gov. Jim Justice back in June make its way to Lewis County. Thanks to a grant from EMS WV: Answer the Call Initiative, the Lewis County Emergency Squad will offer EMT training free of charge.
Comments / 0