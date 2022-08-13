Read full article on original website
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S) GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia. GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J. 3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First...
NFL・
Blue-chip LSU defensive line target moves up commitment date
It seems a college decision from four-star 2023 defensive lineman Edric Hill will come sooner than expected. The North Kansas City prospect was originally set to announce his commitment on Sept. 24, but he told On3 that he will be moving his decision up more than a month and is now set to make the announcement next week on Aug. 22.
