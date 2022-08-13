Read full article on original website
Unsettled pattern continues, but plenty of dry time as well
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountains are back in an unsettled weather pattern this week, and while widespread heavy rain isn’t in the cards, downpours aren’t out of the question. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. The main difference now versus what we have been dealing with is the fact...
Cooler temperatures and limited rain chances expected the next few days
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures look comfortable the next few days with limited rain chances. Get out and enjoy it! We are tracking an increase in temperatures and rain chances just in time for the weekend. WHAT TO EXPECT. Highs are expected to get near 79 degrees today! Our average...
Spotty showers and storms in the cards this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled pattern looks to develop through the mountains as we head into this week, with scattered showers and storms possible. Though, thankfully, the threat for heavy rain and severe weather remains rather low. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our showers and storms that have bubbled up...
Scattered showers today but becoming more spotty throughout the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around today, but those rain and storms become spotty throughout the week. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the day with a high near 81 degrees. Some of us might only get into the upper 70s this afternoon. Those showers should become more spotty tonight with overnight lows dropping to near 61 degrees by Tuesday morning.
Scattered rain chances continue into the new work week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out the weekend and start the new work week. You may need the umbrella at times. Scattered showers and storms stick around into tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but the overall threat is very low. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-60s.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
Delays expected on U.S. 421 in Leslie County due to construction
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are warning drivers of possible traffic delays on U.S. 421 in Leslie County. A cross drain project will start on Monday, August 15. The construction will be between Rocky Field Road and Elmers Lane. One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2...
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Deaton and his family live in the Rowdy community of Perry County. They now spend their time cleaning up a more than one-hundred-year-old home at Holliday Farm and Garden. ”Woke up around 1:00 in the morning, and it went from being a rainstorm to...
‘It’s really a blessing’: CANE Kitchen serves hot meals to flood-affected community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Support continues to pour in for people in the mountains hit hard by flooding. CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg serves 1200 meals daily to the community. Valerie Ison Horn with CANE Kitchen said as soon as the flooding began, Kitchen Manager Brandon Fleming got right to work.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
Homecoming Festival Is This Weekend In London
The Laurel County Homecoming comes to the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park this weekend! It all starts Friday evening at 6 with the Moonlight Market, which runs throughout the festival, at 7 Pops in the Park featuring The Tom Daugherty Orchestra and at 9 The Dancing In The Moonlight street dance. Saturday features the Boones Trace Trail Run at 9, The Homecoming Parade at 10, the Putt-Putt Scramble at 11, at noon The Levi Cornhole Tournament, Little Miss and Master Pageant and the Doxie Derby, at 2 the Play Truck will be open, at 2:30 the Bark in the Park Pet Parade, the Petting Zoo opens at 4 and the Kids Power Wheels Race at 4:30. Saturday evening starting at 5:30 it’ll be the Spotlight On Youth, the Shoot For The Moon Showcase, Laurel County Honoree Award Presentation and the Miss and Laurel County Teen Pageant. It all wraps up Sunday evening with Praise In The Park starting at 6:30. Check out the website for a complete schedule and plan to join this big weekend of family fun! www.laurelcountyhomecoming.com/schedule.
ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region. A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.
KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
Experts Visiting Eastern Kentucky Disaster Centers to Help Restore Flood Victims Heirlooms
Experts who are visiting disaster centers in the region can help victims restore heirlooms and keepsakes that were damaged in recent flooding. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said experts with the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help restore artwork, quilts, photos, important documents and other items.
North Laurel puts EKY little league baseball on the map
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you make the trip out to North Laurel Little League, it will appear business as usual. But the last week has been anything but business as usual, with the team on the heels of a Great Lakes Region Championship appearance and reaching the brink of the Little League World Series.
Osborne Brothers Festival raises $56,000 for flood relief
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival-turned-relief concert raised quite a bit of money for flood relief efforts. The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival, which was already scheduled, was turned into a relief concert to raise money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July.
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
Richmond donates police car, equipment, more to areas hit by flooding
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, the City of Richmond donated helpful equipment and food to areas in eastern Kentucky hit by the flooding. Hazard received a police car and the Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation received computer equipment. Groceries donated through a Richmond Police Department and Kroger partnership were taken to areas in eastern Kentucky as well, filling four police cars and a van, according to a Facebook post by the City of Richmond.
Eastern Kentuckians figuring out what comes next
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be months or longer before life is normal again for people in Eastern Kentucky. Many people are still without water. People in Buckhorn said it is still hard to believe what happened. Many are clearing out houses of nearly everything. Some people will have...
