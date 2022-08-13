Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
Denver Channel
Mountaintop lab in New Mexico is on the cutting edge of lightning research
SOCORRO, N.M. — Nearly 11,000 feet above sea level, where you feel like you can nearly touch the sky, researcher Richard Sonnenfeld goes underground. He is a professor of physics at New Mexico Tech University and part of a team of researchers studying lightning at the Langmuir Laboratory for Atmospheric Research.
KRQE News 13
M’Tucci’s latest location: Teddy Roe’s speakeasy bar
M’Tucci’s recently opened another location in the Duke City. Teddy Roe’s is a speakeasy bar bringing 1920’s vibes to its customers. M’Tucci’s Partners and Bartenders Arcy Law and Jessica O’Brien stopped by to discuss this new location. “It is a speakeasy above anything...
Season two of “The Cleaning Lady” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that season two of “The Cleaning Lady” began filming in and around Albuquerque. Season two will premier on air September 19. The show is based on a woman who comes to the U.S. to get medical help for her son. When the system fails her […]
Digital Colorado License Plates are Here and They’re Mind-Blowing
It was just announced last week that digital license plates are officially legal in Colorado and, in case you're not familiar, the technology involved with these new license plates is nothing short of mind-blowing. New Digital Colorado License Plates. Digital license plates officially became legal in Colorado on Wednesday, August...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Motor Events hosts annual New Mexico Cruise
The New Mexico Motor Events gets ready to hold the fourth annual New Mexico Cruise on Aug. 20. Owner Operator Michael Gonzales and Belen Main Street Partnership President Jay Peters stopped by to discuss this event. The New Mexico Cruise features six starting locations this year. There is one starting...
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
KRQE News 13
Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Would you believe your eyes if you saw a firefly in New Mexico? Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. “I’ve been looking for fireflies in New Mexico for three years now, and every...
rrobserver.com
Vista Grande sold to California firm
ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
visitalbuquerque.org
Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque
Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
Company that turns waste into fuel opens in Los Lunas
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A company that recycles plastic waste into usable fuel has a new home in Los Lunas. Plastik-Gas has created a process that uses technology to turn different types of plastics into six high-grade, high-quality fuels like gasoline and diesel, and do it all with minimal environmental impact — since the facility doesn’t […]
Are restaurant meals really cheaper than cooking at home?
Conventional wisdom says you'll save money by eating at home, rather than going out to restaurants.
wibailoutpeople.org
Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!
Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
KRQE Newsfeed: Big city council decision, Bus driver shortage, Dry day, Missing dog, Craft fair for charity
Monday’s Top Stories 3 people shot, 1 dead in Albuquerque shooting VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect Program in Los Alamos pays for entrepreneurs to open up a business DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti Aden Chavez is back from Florida and attending Cibola High School Cartel threatens weekend of […]
KVIA
New baby gorilla at the Albuquerque Biopark
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The Albuquerque Biopark is welcoming a new member to its family: a baby gorilla. This is the first gorilla born there since 2004. Samantha gave birth last week. The park states that mother and baby are doing well and have started nursing. Samantha is 15 and...
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
KRQE News 13
Official trailer released for Netlfix movie filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new trailer was released for a movie filmed right here in New Mexico, starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris. ‘End of the Road’ tells the story of a widowed woman who loses her job and moves her family cross-country to start a new life.
coloradopolitics.com
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Biologists race to save fish as Rio Grande goes dry
ALBUQUERQUE — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
rrobserver.com
Native Cinema Showcase provides a forum for highlighting Indigenous filmmakers
Each year, a different theme emerges for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian’s Native Cinema Showcase. After a few years of being virtual, the event is back in Santa Fe to run in conjunction with Santa Fe Indian Market. The festival begins on Thursday, Aug. 18,...
