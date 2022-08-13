ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
BELEN, NM
Denver Channel

Mountaintop lab in New Mexico is on the cutting edge of lightning research

SOCORRO, N.M. — Nearly 11,000 feet above sea level, where you feel like you can nearly touch the sky, researcher Richard Sonnenfeld goes underground. He is a professor of physics at New Mexico Tech University and part of a team of researchers studying lightning at the Langmuir Laboratory for Atmospheric Research.
SCIENCE
KRQE News 13

M’Tucci’s latest location: Teddy Roe’s speakeasy bar

M’Tucci’s recently opened another location in the Duke City. Teddy Roe’s is a speakeasy bar bringing 1920’s vibes to its customers. M’Tucci’s Partners and Bartenders Arcy Law and Jessica O’Brien stopped by to discuss this new location. “It is a speakeasy above anything...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Motor Events hosts annual New Mexico Cruise

The New Mexico Motor Events gets ready to hold the fourth annual New Mexico Cruise on Aug. 20. Owner Operator Michael Gonzales and Belen Main Street Partnership President Jay Peters stopped by to discuss this event. The New Mexico Cruise features six starting locations this year. There is one starting...
BELEN, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Sandwich#Spicy Chicken#Green Chile#Food Drink#The Buffalo Chicken Boat#New Mexicans
rrobserver.com

Vista Grande sold to California firm

ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
RIO RANCHO, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque

Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Company that turns waste into fuel opens in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A company that recycles plastic waste into usable fuel has a new home in Los Lunas. Plastik-Gas has created a process that uses technology to turn different types of plastics into six high-grade, high-quality fuels like gasoline and diesel, and do it all with minimal environmental impact — since the facility doesn’t […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wibailoutpeople.org

Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!

Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

New baby gorilla at the Albuquerque Biopark

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The Albuquerque Biopark is welcoming a new member to its family: a baby gorilla. This is the first gorilla born there since 2004. Samantha gave birth last week. The park states that mother and baby are doing well and have started nursing. Samantha is 15 and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRQE News 13

New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
LOS LUNAS, NM
coloradopolitics.com

OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Biologists race to save fish as Rio Grande goes dry

ALBUQUERQUE — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy