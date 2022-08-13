NY State Police searching for missing Herkimer Co. teen
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WTEN) — NY State Police are asking the public for help in locating Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at McKensy Place in town.
Desjardins is six feet tall and 125 pounds, with black hair eyes and brown eyes.
He was last spotted wearing a maroon-colored tie-dye long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information on Desjardins is encouraged to call State Police at (315) 366-6000 or dial 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 1