Herkimer County, NY

NY State Police searching for missing Herkimer Co. teen

By Jordan Michael
 3 days ago

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WTEN) — NY State Police are asking the public for help in locating Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at McKensy Place in town.

Desjardins is six feet tall and 125 pounds, with black hair eyes and brown eyes.

He was last spotted wearing a maroon-colored tie-dye long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Desjardins is encouraged to call State Police at (315) 366-6000 or dial 911.

Herkimer teen found safe, troopers say

GERMAN FLATTS — The teenager reported missing in Herkimer County has been found safe and sound, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was found in good health after being last seen on Aug. 11. Desjardins's personal information was shared throughout the area on Monday.
