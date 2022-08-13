NY State Police searching for missing Herkimer Co. teen

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WTEN) — NY State Police are asking the public for help in locating Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at McKensy Place in town.

Desjardins is six feet tall and 125 pounds, with black hair eyes and brown eyes.

He was last spotted wearing a maroon-colored tie-dye long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Desjardins is encouraged to call State Police at (315) 366-6000 or dial 911.

