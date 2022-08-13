Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts
When Sun Prairie High School’s football season came to an end in November of 2021, Head Cardinals Coach Brian Kaminski had a decision to make. Hundreds of people showed up at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday to exchange their guns for gift cards as part of a gun buyback initiative.
nbc15.com
Indoor mask-wearing to remain optional in MMSD schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With just over two weeks to go, the Madison Metropolitan School District is reiterating Tuesday that it will continue to not require mask-wearing indoors. MMSD encourages the use of wearing masks inside school buildings and on buses, but will not be requiring them. As COVID-19 evolves...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. As UW-Madison...
nbc15.com
Duluth Trading Co. pledges $1.2 million to Boys and Girls Club of Dane County
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Duluth Trading Company pledged over one million dollars Tuesday to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. The pledge came as part of a four-year partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Duluth Trading Company announced. The Mount-Horeb-based retailer will raise...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof back-to-school gear
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -In today’s landscape with school shootings becoming more frequent, protection and safety are on the mind of parents and students during back-to-school preparations. BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement both here in the state and across...
nbc15.com
DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever. Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Numerous...
nbc15.com
UW fraternity house burglarized over break
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
nbc15.com
Community raises over $100K for pancreatic cancer during UW Health’s 9th Annual Roll & Stroll
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area. The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and...
nbc15.com
A rivalry emerges between Sun Prairie East/West football teams
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of people showed up at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday to exchange...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side. In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.
nbc15.com
Waukesha County deer farm depopulated after positive tests for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a Waukesha County deer farm had deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in February, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed the farm has been depopulated. The farm had immediately gone into quarantine in February when two white-tailed bucks tested positive...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides
As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
nbc15.com
MPD discovers broken paintballs after woman heard someone yell they’d been shot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found broken paintballs late Monday night after a caller reported hearing someone yell they’d been shot in a parking lot near their apartment. According to police, officers were sent to investigate the shots fired incident at the apartment complex along the...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported. The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.
nbc15.com
Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. The Mighty Con featured a kids masquerade parade and teen and adult costume contests in addition to games, toys, comics and everything else a comic fan could imagine.
nbc15.com
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Numerous area Black-owned restaurants are participating in Black Restaurant Week, which kicked off Sunday. According to the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the event helps build recognition and celebrates the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines. House of Flavas, one of the week’s featured...
Comments / 0