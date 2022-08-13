ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Indoor mask-wearing to remain optional in MMSD schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With just over two weeks to go, the Madison Metropolitan School District is reiterating Tuesday that it will continue to not require mask-wearing indoors. MMSD encourages the use of wearing masks inside school buildings and on buses, but will not be requiring them. As COVID-19 evolves...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. As UW-Madison...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever. Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Numerous...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

A rivalry emerges between Sun Prairie East/West football teams

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of people showed up at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday to exchange...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side. In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Waukesha County deer farm depopulated after positive tests for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a Waukesha County deer farm had deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in February, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed the farm has been depopulated. The farm had immediately gone into quarantine in February when two white-tailed bucks tested positive...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides

As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported. The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. The Mighty Con featured a kids masquerade parade and teen and adult costume contests in addition to games, toys, comics and everything else a comic fan could imagine.
MADISON, WI

