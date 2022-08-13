ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Post 280 SEALs fall to 0-2 at American Legion Baseball World Series with loss to two-time defending champions

By Sonny Dearth, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

After a 6-1 loss Saturday afternoon to two-time defending champion Idaho Falls Post 56, Chesapeake Post 280 faces long odds to advance to the semifinals of the American Legion Baseball World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Virginia and Mid-Atlantic Region champion SEALs, who fell to 0-2 in the eight-team tournament, will close pool competition with a 4 p.m. game Sunday against Omaha Post 1 of Nebraska in a game ESPN+ will carry.

Idaho Falls’ Bandits bounced back from Thursday’s 7-3 loss to Omaha to improve to 1-1 in the tournament. Chesapeake was trying to recover after yielding three seventh-inning runs to Midland Post 16 of Michigan in a 5-4 loss Thursday.

The SEALs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Idaho Falls’ Nate Rose, who pitched 6 2/3 innings. Ayden Stuffel reached on a one-out infield hit, stole second and scored on Cooper Newell’s single to left field. Newell had two of Chesapeake’s four hits.

Post 280 starter Thomas Wolfe yielded six earned runs and five hits while striking out four, walking one and plunking four batters. Two of the Idaho Falls batters hit by pitches began lead-extending rallies.

The Bandits went ahead in the bottom of the first. Eliot Jones singled to left, then went to third on a throwing error as Chandler Robinson reached on an infield hit. After Rose, the 2021 American Legion Player of the Year, struck out, Robinson stole second base.

Merit Jones then belted a low breaking pitch over the left-field fence, putting Idaho Falls ahead 3-1.

In the third, the Bandits went ahead 4-1. Merit Jones was hit by a pitch with two out, stole second, went to third on RJ Woods’ single and came home on Ryan Horvath’s single to left.

In the fourth, Idaho Falls again increased the margin with a two-out, none-on rally. Conner Hall was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw. Eliot Jones drew a walk, prompting the SEALs to replace Wolfe. Robinson greeted reliever Brendan Hawley with a two-run double down the left-field line.

Post 280 twice put runners on first and second with none out, but three strikeouts squelched the fifth-inning rally, and two strikeouts and a groundout ended the sixth-inning uprising.

The only way the SEALs have a chance to reach the semifinals is to beat Omaha to improve to 1-2 and for Idaho Falls to lose to Midland. Then, Chesapeake would have to win a three-way tiebreaker for the pool’s second spot, based on which of the tied teams yielded the fewest runs. So far, Chesapeake has given up 11, Idaho Falls eight and Omaha six.

