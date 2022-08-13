Read full article on original website
Gaius (Zeus) arrives in Dislyte
Gaius (Zeus) is making his debut in Dislyte to thunderous applause, shocking the system in place of the Espers. From August 23 to September 9, 2022, players will be able to draw upon the powers of the avatar of lightning and thunder in Dislyte as Gaius (Zeus) arrives in the game through the Static Shock banner. The character is the latest five-star Esper to arrive in Dislyte, and the only playable character with God King Mode. This mighty DPS draws power from the ancient Greek God Zeus, and you’ll be remiss not to take him seriously.
Tower of Fantasy Guide: Tower of Fantasy Reroll Tier List Guide
Don’t know which weapon and simulacrum are the best? Find out who’s who in our Tower of Fantasy Reroll Tier List Guide. Like many other games with gacha elements, getting the right weapons early on can be a game-changer, and even more so in Tower of Fantasy. In this newest and hottest Gacha-MMO, some weapons are clearly more helpful than others in the progression stage of the game. In this article, we will be ranking the best weapons in Tower of Fantasy to reroll for in the game’s permanent banner (meaning, excluding the Limited-time banner characters).
T1 signs ana and Topson ahead of TI 2022 Regional Qualifiers
Two-time Dota 2 champions Topson and ana are headed to SEA as T1 signs them ahead of the TI 2022 regional qualifiers. Two-time Dota 2 champions and former OG teammates Topson and ana sign with Southeast Asian team T1, marking Topson’s first appearance in the 2022 DPC season and ana’s first permanent tenure to any […] The post T1 signs ana and Topson ahead of TI 2022 Regional Qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: The Next Challenge Brooke and Ridge Face May Be Too Great for ‘Destiny’ to Overcome
“Bridge’s” days will be numbered if they end up on opposite sides of this divisive issue. Brooke Logan’s “destiny” has won out against almost impossible odds in the past, but it’s going to be tested like never before when lines are drawn and sides are taken in a family drama that’s about to unfold… and no, we’re not talking about the aftermath of “the kiss.”
How to get sports card graded: 4 massively important details to consider
Even with the recent dip in prices, sports cards are still considered valuable these days. Thanks to a boom in demand and popularity a few years ago, the hobby itself has ascended to new heights and is enjoying a high profile in today’s society as well. Part of the reason for this success is grading and how it influences the value of these pieces of memorabilia. But instead of diving head first into this part of the hobby, it’s better to know first the details to consider first before sending your sports cards to be graded.
Florence Pugh handles jumping out of a helicopter like a champ in a preview for ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’
Running Wild with Bear Grylls is currently airing its seventh season on National Geographic, and Monday’s new episode will feature actress Florence Pugh braving the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica alongside host Bear Grylls. And it appears as though the episode stars out with a high-flying adventure, as — we know this will come as a shock — the helicopter dropping Grylls and Pugh off isn’t able to land, forcing the pair to rappel down into the jungle below.
Gibson president teases what looks like a new guitar shape – think Theodore, but different
Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is back at it with the teasing, and this time, it’s a blurry Instagram Story photo of him sporting what looks to be a new Gibson model. In the cheeky reveal, we have a completely new shape of electric guitar with an Explorer style headstock.
Bold & Beautiful Co-Stars Tease a New Pairing That May Be ‘the Greatest of All Time’
From the moment Bill and Li first ran into each other in that alley on The Bold and the Beautiful, we’ve been waiting for the inevitable pairing to come. After all, could there be a more perfect match than these two powerful characters?. Clearly, we haven’t been alone in...
