Freight train derails in downtown Portland near west end of Steel Bridge, all rail traffic through area halted

Over 10,000 cyclists filled nine Portland bridges Sunday morning for the 26th annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride. The noncompetitive event, considered one of the biggest community bike rides in the world by event organizers, allows riders to explore the city’s major bridges and highways, including the car-free upper decks of both the Marquam and Fremont bridges. While there, participants were able to hop off their bikes at the peak off the bridge’s edge to enjoy views of the city from an angle rarely see on foot. Tired cyclists were also greeted by snacks, hydrating beverages, a live marimba band and a small bicycle repair shop that offered free services.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO