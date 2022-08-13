Freight train derails in downtown Portland near west end of Steel Bridge, all rail traffic through area halted

Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Crash blocks two lanes of I-5 southbound on Interstate Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash on the Interstate Bridge has two of the southbound lanes of I-5 closed during the Tuesday morning commute, transportation officials said. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the right lanes of Interstate 5 southbound on the Columbia River crossing. The...
Pacific Crest Trail hikers and fans will gather for free festival at Cascade Locks this weekend
Pacific Crest Trail “thru” hikers, who started months ago at the bottom of California and are determined to complete their 2,663-mile northbound trek to Canada, are filling up the tiny Oregon border city of Cascade Locks. They’re eager to cross the Columbia River on the steel Bridge of...
kptv.com
Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
Chronicle
Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back
People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
Channel 6000
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland. Now, he wants whoever did this to be caught so they don’t...
PPB: Serious crash in SE Portland, bicyclist injured
A crash near Creston Park in Southeast Portland has left one injured.
$4.48 million SE Portland grocery-store home had an entire room for model trains
Portland has long been famous for converting warehouses into residential properties, but a corner building in the city’s Southeast Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood is more in the loft style tradition of New York’s Tribeca than Portland’s Pearl District. And there’s a reason for that: The owners are from Manhattan,...
Portland plans to add bike lane beside Elk Fountain on SW Main Street in downtown
In an effort to establish a safer bike route past and beyond downtown Portland’s Elk Fountain, the city will soon substitute a bike lane for one of the two driving lanes on Southwest Main Street between Third and Fourth avenues. Bicyclists will also be able to use a new...
KATU.com
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
2 southbound lanes reopen on I-5 following fatal crash near Woodburn
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, according to transportation officials.
Portland temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday; cooling expected by Friday
The heat is on and it’s spreading from Clark County to the central Willamette Valley, and from the Hood River area to the east side of the Coast Range through Thursday. The National Weather Service expects daytime high temperatures to range from 94-101 in the Corvallis/Eugene area, and from 98-104 in Portland metro locations Wednesday. The forecasted high at the Portland International Airport is around 100 degrees.
thereflector.com
Development of 179th Street raises concerns
Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
Providence Portland Bridge Pedal is back: 10,000 cyclists takeover nine Portland bridges (photos)
Over 10,000 cyclists filled nine Portland bridges Sunday morning for the 26th annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride. The noncompetitive event, considered one of the biggest community bike rides in the world by event organizers, allows riders to explore the city’s major bridges and highways, including the car-free upper decks of both the Marquam and Fremont bridges. While there, participants were able to hop off their bikes at the peak off the bridge’s edge to enjoy views of the city from an angle rarely see on foot. Tired cyclists were also greeted by snacks, hydrating beverages, a live marimba band and a small bicycle repair shop that offered free services.
hillsboroherald.com
Recreational Vehicles & Motor Homes Allowed At Job Sites But No Where Else In City
When the City of Hillsboro recently passed Ordinance 6397, allowing corporations to host RVs (trailers/motor homes/tiny homes/vans) on-site during construction, I was interested. This new rule is based upon the fact that we do not have enough housing or short-term accommodations to host the thousands of construction staff working here. Our corporations like INTEL have lobbied for the right to host their workers onsite. This makes total sense and I am a big fan of this.
KXL
Portland’s 40th Fatal Crash This Year Takes Life Of Woman Riding Motorcycle
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman riding a motorcycle in East Portland lost her life on Sunday afternoon. She crashed into a car on Foster Road east of 111th around 12:30pm. She was knocked unconscious and died at the hospital. The woman has not yet been identified. This is the...
Cooling centers return as Portland faces its third round of brutal heat
Multnomah County officials will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees, officials announced Tuesday. Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces will be available until the end of the heat advisory Thursday at 10 p.m. Overnight lows are expected to stay near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, offering little relief.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
The Oregonian
