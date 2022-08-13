In its 200th year, Mississippi's capital city is inviting everyone to drop in, and the timing couldn't be any better. Over the past two years, Jackson has made quite the splash, largely thanks to Jackson State University (JSU). First, former NFL pro Deion Sanders signed on as head football coach at the HBCU (historically Black college or university). The following season, he led the team to its first championship in 14 years. Then, the class of 2022's No. 1 football recruit spurned both the University of Georgia and Florida State University to sign with JSU. In March, former NBA All-Star and Jackson native Mo Williams became the school's men's head basketball coach.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO