The Buddy Center officially opens in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) officially opened the doors to The Buddy Center with a grand opening celebration in Ridgeland. “The opening of The Buddy Center will allow our organization to expand our current programming and serve an even greater number of people in our community,” said […]
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WLBT
City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty acres...
‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response
How well did Mississippi respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? The health department is hiring an outside contractor to answer that question. The contractor, who should start work in early November, will conduct interviews with people involved in a wide range of pandemic response efforts, from contact tracing and COVID testing to hospital operations and public […]
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
Jackson Free Press
Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
Mississippi rice producers expect a good 2022 harvest
RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi rice producers and crop specialists are optimistic about the state’s 2022 harvest despite a high population of rice stink bugs that were difficult to treat. “Overall, it’s so far, so good,” said Hunter Bowman, rice specialist with the Mississippi State University (msu) Extension Service and researcher with the Mississippi Agricultural […]
Holmes CC lineman program receives assistance in relocation
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes Community College Electrical Lineman program is in the process of being relocated to its new site at the Bulldog Ranch off Interstate 55 in Goodman. Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association, a partner of the program since its inception, continues to help Holmes become a force in educating the future […]
The Daily South
Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi
In its 200th year, Mississippi's capital city is inviting everyone to drop in, and the timing couldn't be any better. Over the past two years, Jackson has made quite the splash, largely thanks to Jackson State University (JSU). First, former NFL pro Deion Sanders signed on as head football coach at the HBCU (historically Black college or university). The following season, he led the team to its first championship in 14 years. Then, the class of 2022's No. 1 football recruit spurned both the University of Georgia and Florida State University to sign with JSU. In March, former NBA All-Star and Jackson native Mo Williams became the school's men's head basketball coach.
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
JPS to host Pre-K staff recruitment brunch
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will host a staff recruitment event for the JPS-Hinds Pre-K Collaborative on Saturday, August 20. JPS leaders will be looking to recruit teachers, teacher assistants and bus monitors. During the brunch, attendees will hear from current JPS teachers, staff and leadership about the benefits of […]
Sneakerheads attend KixCon at Northpark Mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sneakerheads around the Jackson area came together for the first ever KixCon at the Northpark Mall. The event goes national next weekend as another KixCon will be held in San Jose, California. Bringing together the sneaker community here in Jackson was the main goal of this year’s event. “KixCon is really […]
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
WJTV.com
Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
