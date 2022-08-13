ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJTV 12

The Buddy Center officially opens in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) officially opened the doors to The Buddy Center with a grand opening celebration in Ridgeland. “The opening of The Buddy Center will allow our organization to expand our current programming and serve an even greater number of people in our community,” said […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response

How well did Mississippi respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? The health department is hiring an outside contractor to answer that question.  The contractor, who should start work in early November, will conduct interviews with people involved in a wide range of pandemic response efforts, from contact tracing and COVID testing to hospital operations and public […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Jackson Free Press

Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi rice producers expect a good 2022 harvest

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi rice producers and crop specialists are optimistic about the state’s 2022 harvest despite a high population of rice stink bugs that were difficult to treat. “Overall, it’s so far, so good,” said Hunter Bowman, rice specialist with the Mississippi State University (msu) Extension Service and researcher with the Mississippi Agricultural […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Holmes CC lineman program receives assistance in relocation

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes Community College Electrical Lineman program is in the process of being relocated to its new site at the Bulldog Ranch off Interstate 55 in Goodman. Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association, a partner of the program since its inception, continues to help Holmes become a force in educating the future […]
GOODMAN, MS
The Daily South

Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi

In its 200th year, Mississippi's capital city is inviting everyone to drop in, and the timing couldn't be any better. Over the past two years, Jackson has made quite the splash, largely thanks to Jackson State University (JSU). First, former NFL pro Deion Sanders signed on as head football coach at the HBCU (historically Black college or university). The following season, he led the team to its first championship in 14 years. Then, the class of 2022's No. 1 football recruit spurned both the University of Georgia and Florida State University to sign with JSU. In March, former NBA All-Star and Jackson native Mo Williams became the school's men's head basketball coach.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

JPS to host Pre-K staff recruitment brunch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will host a staff recruitment event for the JPS-Hinds Pre-K Collaborative on Saturday, August 20. JPS leaders will be looking to recruit teachers, teacher assistants and bus monitors. During the brunch, attendees will hear from current JPS teachers, staff and leadership about the benefits of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Sneakerheads attend KixCon at Northpark Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sneakerheads around the Jackson area came together for the first ever KixCon at the Northpark Mall. The event goes national next weekend as another KixCon will be held in San Jose, California. Bringing together the sneaker community here in Jackson was the main goal of this year’s event. “KixCon is really […]
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV.com

Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

