Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville restaurant is honored with award

Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hampton recognized for his cold case work

Councilman Frederick Foster hands out a monthly Ward Six Community Service Award to recognize contributions by residents and others in Ward 6 in Statesville. But it had added significance during the city council meeting on Monday night. Steve Hampton, former police chief and investigator with the Statesville Police Department, was...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hickory fair gears up for a fun-filled run

Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Thousands of people are expected to...
NEWTON, NC
Statesville, NC
Entertainment
City
Statesville, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

List: Fall Festivals to Enjoy in the Charlotte Area for 2022

Are you a fan of fall like me? From the cooler weather, cute sweaters, pumpkin patch visits, Halloween, and more! Fall is honestly my favorite season of the year. I enjoy being able to go outside and not be too hot or too cold and enjoying all the cute fall activities that happen around the city. But, there are some other things that happen around the fall. Festivals! That’s right. If you need something else to do this fall, then there are some great fall festivals happening in the Charlotte area this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Youth Council now accepting applications

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is currently accepting applications for membership to the Salisbury Youth Council (SYC). Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization for youths aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members serve the community at large, learn about local government, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Battalion Chief Joshua Smith completes International Professional Designation process

Statesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joshua Smith has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing met Aug. 2 to confer the designation. Smith becomes one of only 1,755 CFOs worldwide. The designation program is a voluntary...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning.   The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Health System welcomes clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced that Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, has joined Iredell Psychiatry. Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan-Cabarrus names 2021-2022 Excellence in Teaching award winner

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Sherry Stancliff, a faculty member in the occupational therapy assistant program, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021-2022 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Excellence in Teaching Award. The annual award recognizes superior faculty members who go above and beyond expected levels of instruction and elevate educational excellence and student success.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Community mourning 2-year-old hit and killed in Cabarrus Co.

They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location. Gaston Co. students return to the classroom tomorrow. Tecahers are checking their lists, finishing professional development, and adding the finishing touches to their classrooms before students come back. No Filter Coffee Fest 2022.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

