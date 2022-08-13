Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Firefighters battle growing wildfires across Oregon
Crews are still battling several wildfires on Monday that are burning in central and southern Oregon.
More than 200 people have died while unhoused in Oregon this year
At least 207 people died in Oregon while experiencing homelessness this year, from January through June. The Register-Guard first reported the numbers released on an Oregon Health Authority dashboard, after Senate Bill 850 required all Oregon counties to track how many people die without shelter. The data tracking started in January, which was also the month that the most people died.
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
Best places to live in Oregon, according to Niche
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Oregon from Niche.
Oregon’s 4th bird flu outbreak
State and federal agricultural officials confirmed a fourth outbreak of bird flu in backyard flocks in Deschutes County, bringing to 980 the number of birds euthanized to curb the spread of the avian influenza disease, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle. Among those birds are 40 chickens and ducks. Although...
Oregon Sees Sizable Stolen Catalytic Converter Bust
As you may have already heard, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise for a myriad of reasons. Crime is up in general, the economy is in rough shape, they're pretty easy to steal, difficult to track, and the price of certain metals found inside the emission-limiting devices (e.g. platinum, rhodium, and palladium) absolutely skyrocketed after global shutdowns stifled production. The issue has actually gotten so bad that even relatively small cities are reporting organized theft rings getting busted with piles of catalytic converts on hand.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days, starting Sept. 6
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline. The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers...
Fire Danger increasing in NW Oregon, Aug. 16
ODF release – NORTHWEST, Ore. – As the warmer weather increases the temperatures in the northwest corner of the state, fire managers will be increasing the fire danger level to High (yellow) for recreationists using the forests in the NW-2 and NW-3 weather zones. This change will be effective at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All OHV trails in the Nicolai Mountain OHV Riding Area will close at 1:00 pm daily during High (yellow) Fire Danger level. Additionally, all campfires and barbeques are prohibited in the dispersed campsites in the Nicolai OHV Area (Shingle Mill, Viewpoint, Kerry, Plympton) and Lost Lake. In NW-2 and NW-3 under the fire danger level High (yellow): Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at the following locations: Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp and Beaver Eddy sites in Clatsop County. For other campgrounds, check with the corresponding ODF office. Burn barrels and residential campfires are not allowed in NW-2 and NW-3 under High (yellow). Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season. For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or obtain additional information, call 503-325-5451 during business hours. Public Restrictions Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo
The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
These are Oregon’s largest recorded earthquakes since 2000, according to USGS
It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is earthquake country -- with the possibility of "The Big One" ever-present. Since 2000 Oregon has seen a number of strong earthquakes, according to data recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
68 years ago: Oregon tribes stripped of their status
Cheryle Kennedy, the chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, said they are using this date to honor their history.
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
