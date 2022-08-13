Read full article on original website
SFGate
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future to Feature on ‘Pressurelicious’
In an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan admitted that the feature came with a price tag of $250,000. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she said before adding: “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
SFGate
‘Wednesday’ Trailer: Tim Burton Unveils His Bloody Reimagining of ‘The Addams Family’ for Netflix
From a comic strip to a ’60s sitcom to a Tony-nominated musical, the beloved Addams Family has appeared in various forms. This fall, the ghoulish clan will be brought to life in the upcoming spinoff series “Wednesday,” and Netflix has revealed its official teaser trailer. From the...
SFGate
Quavo and Takeoff Talk Working Together as a Duo Separately From Migos: We ‘Easily Bounce Off’ Each Other
Over the summer, Quavo and Takeoff began pursuing a partnership with each other separately from their Migos third member, Offset. Sitting down for their first official interview as a duo, the pair of rappers revealed that they’ve barely noticed a difference in their creative process without Offset. “The chemistry...
SFGate
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ to Defeat Idris Elba’s Survival Thriller ‘Beast’
“Beast,” a survival thriller starring Idris Elba, is expected to debut to $10 million over the weekend. But those ticket sales likely won’t be enough to lead domestic box office charts. Instead, the Universal Pictures release looks to be defeated by “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” a manga...
SFGate
Toronto Film Fest Ramps Up Documentary Lineup After COVID Cutbacks, Booking Films From Laura Poitras and Werner Herzog
The Toronto Intl. Film Festival’s Docs program gets underway Sept. 8 and will feature 22 nonfiction films — a hefty 57% increase from last year’s lineup, which was cut back to 14 due to COVID. Notable titles include Oscar winner Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the...
Synanon Documentary Set at HBO From Director Rory Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)
A documentary about the rehab center turned cult Synanon is in production at HBO Documentary Films, Variety has learned exclusively. Spanning more than three decades until the early 1990s, Synanon originated as a Santa Monica-based storefront rehab and was celebrated both as a breakthrough treatment center and a culturally forward attempt at communal living. Led by the charismatic Chuck Dederich and his wife Betty, Synanon was a darling of the recovery community as well as the political and celebrity elite. But the organization began to transform over time, first becoming a church and later engaging in cult-like activity and extreme behavior...
SFGate
Nexstar to Acquire 75% Stake in the CW Network From Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery
Nexstar Media Group revealed Monday it is set acquire a 75% majority stake in the CW Network from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, more than six months after first beginning negotiations for the deal. Warner Bros. Discovery (formed through the recent merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery) and Paramount (rebranded...
SFGate
Review: Watkins Family Hour captures spirit of variety shows
“Vol. II,” Watkins Family Hour (Family Hour Records) Tom Petty’s pianist plays “Tennessee Waltz,” an Ernest Tubb classic rides a Bo Diddley beat, and a deep cut by the ’60s band the Zombies becomes a Disney-style lullaby. The latest album from Watkins Family Hour lasts...
FEUD Season 2 Adds Chloë Sevigny as a Victim of Truman Capote's Betrayal
Seven years after checking out of the Hotel Cortez, Chloë Sevigny is reteaming with Ryan Murphy for another American horror story. Sevigny has been cast in Season 2 of FX’s FEUD, our sister site Deadline reports. The franchise’s long-awaited second installment is based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, which chronicles author Truman Capote’s betrayal of his close female friends — whom he referred to as his “swans” — in the 1970s. Sevigny will play fashion designer, socialite and actress C.Z. Guest, one of the “swans” who found themselves...
The Mole Revival Ordered at Netflix
Former ABC reality series The Mole is returning after a 14-year hiatus. Netflix on Wednesday announced that it has ordered a 10-episode revival, which is set to premiere this fall, Variety reports. The OG Mole, originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s identity was eliminated. The show mixed reality-TV drama and extreme stunts, with heaps of...
