Los Angeles, CA

SFGate

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future to Feature on 'Pressurelicious'

In an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan admitted that the feature came with a price tag of $250,000. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she said before adding: “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Variety

Synanon Documentary Set at HBO From Director Rory Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)

A documentary about the rehab center turned cult Synanon is in production at HBO Documentary Films, Variety has learned exclusively. Spanning more than three decades until the early 1990s, Synanon originated as a Santa Monica-based storefront rehab and was celebrated both as a breakthrough treatment center and a culturally forward attempt at communal living. Led by the charismatic Chuck Dederich and his wife Betty, Synanon was a darling of the recovery community as well as the political and celebrity elite. But the organization began to transform over time, first becoming a church and later engaging in cult-like activity and extreme behavior...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Review: Watkins Family Hour captures spirit of variety shows

“Vol. II,” Watkins Family Hour (Family Hour Records) Tom Petty’s pianist plays “Tennessee Waltz,” an Ernest Tubb classic rides a Bo Diddley beat, and a deep cut by the ’60s band the Zombies becomes a Disney-style lullaby. The latest album from Watkins Family Hour lasts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

FEUD Season 2 Adds Chloë Sevigny as a Victim of Truman Capote's Betrayal

Seven years after checking out of the Hotel Cortez, Chloë Sevigny is reteaming with Ryan Murphy for another American horror story. Sevigny has been cast in Season 2 of FX’s FEUD, our sister site Deadline reports. The franchise’s long-awaited second installment is based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, which chronicles author Truman Capote’s betrayal of his close female friends — whom he referred to as his “swans” — in the 1970s. Sevigny will play fashion designer, socialite and actress C.Z. Guest, one of the “swans” who found themselves...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Mole Revival Ordered at Netflix

Former ABC reality series The Mole is returning after a 14-year hiatus. Netflix on Wednesday announced that it has ordered a 10-episode revival, which is set to premiere this fall, Variety reports. The OG Mole, originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s identity was eliminated. The show mixed reality-TV drama and extreme stunts, with heaps of...
TV SERIES

