Orange, CA

1 killed, 2 others shot in Wilmington neighborhood

Los Angeles police were in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon investigating a triple shooting in a residential area. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened a little after 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue. When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds, two of whom were conscious and breathing.
Woman killed, 2 people after shooting in Wilmington neighborhood

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman was killed and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue of the neighborhood near the harbor. Firefighters and Los Angeles Police Department units responded....
Youth sports coach Chris Flores charged with molesting teen athlete in O.C.

A well-known youth sports coach was charged Monday with molesting a 15-year-old girl, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding possible additional victims. Chris Flores, 37, who goes by the nickname Coach Frogg, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. He faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.
One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim...
Composite sketch released in Pasadena man’s murder

Police released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pasadena man. The shooting happened on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man down in the common area of an apartment complex.
UCLA tight end Mike Martinez has left the program, Chip Kelly confirms

Mike Martinez, UCLA’s most experienced and best blocking tight end, is no longer with the program. Bruins coach Chip Kelly confirmed Martinez’s departure Tuesday as his team entered the second half of preseason training camp but did not specify a reason for the exit. Martinez had not participated in practice since the spring, when he returned from the leg injury that had sidelined him for most of the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

