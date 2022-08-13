ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
FOX8 News

2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
WBTV

Man charged in 2021 west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide. Demontravis Reid was killed in April 2021. Police say he was found at the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Officers announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, about a...
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police set to talk fentanyl dangers, back-to-school safety

Investigation begins after fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77 N near uptown Charlotte. Early Wednesday morning, there is still charred pavement on I-77, near the John Belk Freeway, where that tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire. Funeral homes helping homicide victim families through tragedy. Updated: 12 hours ago. For funeral home workers,...
cn2.com

21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
WBTV

Funeral homes continue to help families grieve as homicide numbers climb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year in Charlotte, homicides have made the headlines it seems every day. One of the first calls after a homicide is often to a funeral home. They’re the people trusted to make sure loved ones are ready for their final resting place. But the violence is one everyone hopes comes to an end.
FOX8 News

3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
WBTV

Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

