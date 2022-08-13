Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
WBTV
Investigation begins after fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took nearly 12 hours, but Interstate 77 outside uptown Charlotte is back open after a fiery crash that created a traffic nightmare for Tuesday’s morning commute. Early Wednesday morning, there is still charred pavement on I-77, near the John Belk Freeway, where that tractor-trailer...
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closes I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have opened two lanes as the cleanup efforts are underway on Interstate 77 North near John Belk Freeway after a tractor-trailer fire closed that portion of the interstate Tuesday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two left lanes on I-77...
fox46.com
Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
WBTV
Man charged in 2021 west Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide. Demontravis Reid was killed in April 2021. Police say he was found at the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Officers announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, about a...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police set to talk fentanyl dangers, back-to-school safety
Investigation begins after fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77 N near uptown Charlotte. Early Wednesday morning, there is still charred pavement on I-77, near the John Belk Freeway, where that tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire. Funeral homes helping homicide victim families through tragedy. Updated: 12 hours ago. For funeral home workers,...
cn2.com
21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Funeral homes continue to help families grieve as homicide numbers climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year in Charlotte, homicides have made the headlines it seems every day. One of the first calls after a homicide is often to a funeral home. They’re the people trusted to make sure loved ones are ready for their final resting place. But the violence is one everyone hopes comes to an end.
fox46.com
21-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Mill area, officials say
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Monday in the Fort Mill area. The deadly crash happened at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on Pleasant Road near the Gold Hill Intersection,...
3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
WBTV
Traffic snarls due to vehicle fire on I-77 North near John Belk Freeway
S.C. students head back to class for the 2022-23 school year. This includes students in Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools. First Alert for possible showers, storms ahead of Fan Fest. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT. Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain...
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
2 detention officers hospitalized after assault in Forsyth County jail, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Forsyth County detention officers are recovering at home after they were attacked by an inmate on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. The sheriff says that the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. A 61-year-old officer was doing a routine check of inmate Matthew West’s cell on suspicion […]
WBTV
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
Comments / 3