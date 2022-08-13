ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

In Roob's Observations: What has Hurts shown so far in camp?

A look at Jalen Hurts’ preseason performance so far, hopes for a successful blitz game and why J.J. Arcega-Whiteside didn’t work out. As the Eagles prepare for joint practices with the Browns starting Thursday in Berea, Ohio, here’s our latest batch of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Preseason Observations!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Taylor Heinicke
Carson Wentz
Sam Howell
NBC Sports

Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

With the first round of roster cuts due on Tuesday, the Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to swap a pair of players who were likely on the way out. Philadelphia is trading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams trim roster by waiving five

With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NFL
#Nbc Sports Washington#American Football#Howell Robinson#Fedex Field#The Carolina Panthers
NBC Sports

Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton

The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit

Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens release Brett Hundley, put Trent Harris on IR

Quarterback Brett Hundley‘s time with the Ravens has come to an end. The Ravens released Hundley on Tuesday as they moved to bring their roster to 85 players by the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline for all teams to be down to that number. The Ravens also placed linebacker Trent Harris on IR after making a series of moves on Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Carolina Panthers
Football
Sports
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Eagles face increasingly difficult roster call with two young tight ends

With final cuts just 13 days away, the Eagles are facing a fascinating and potentially difficult roster decision at tight end. Rookie 6th-round pick Grant Calcaterra got off to a promising start the first few days of camp but hasn’t practiced since July 30 because of a nagging hamstring injury. No word when we’ll see him again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

