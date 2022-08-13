Anthony Smith says he did not receive a warm welcome from doctors after UFC 277: “It was real clear that they didn’t want us at that hospital in Dallas”

Read full article on original website
Nathan Gowen
3d ago
if you can feel that type of negativity coming from a Hospital/staff you cannot possibly get the best care for World Champions or a common person, regardless of how someone gets injured medical care is essential . This is a major problem, I hope these fighters get world class care like any person with a dangerous occupation that puts them in physical danger.
Reply(9)
14
Charlie Mcgrew
3d ago
I appreciate they get it's gotta be frustrating since they CHOOSE to injur themselves while they see horrific accidents and the like.
Reply(4)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after he morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at 56
He recently shocked fans by claiming his 'expiration date' is 'coming really soon' - and Mike Tyson's appearance in a wheelchair will do little to ease the fears of those who worry about him. Tyson, 56, posed for selfies with fans and was wheeled through the terminal at Miami International...
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aljamain Sterling reacts after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Father Time is truly undefeated”
Aljamain Sterling believes Dominick Cruz is a victim of Father Time. Cruz shared the Octagon with Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego on August 13, 2022. The action emanated from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. “The Dominator” was doing well in spots but his elusiveness...
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya “won’t make it” five rounds at UFC 281: “If he’s within my reach I will hurt him”
Alex Pereira has the utmost confidence in his ability to dethrone Israel Adesanya. The UFC 281 title bout between Adesanya and Pereira feels like destiny. Pereira holds two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing. Their last encounter ended in brutal fashion with Pereira knocking Adesanya out cold. The two will mix...
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
WWE・
Dana White: Paddy Pimblett ballooning up makes it hard for UFC to plan fights, 'hurts us too'
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White says Paddy Pimblett’s big weight gains in between fights affects both him and the promotion. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who is notorious for letting himself go in between fight camps, said he weighed up to 200 pounds this past weekend when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal “would get abused” by the top middleweights in the UFC
Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal ‘would get abused’ by the top middleweights in the UFC. Rockhold, (16-5 MMA) is preparing to get in the Octagon for a middleweight bout with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
MMA Fighting
Dana White believes Paddy Pimblett’s weight fluctuation ‘not good,’ but ‘he can do whatever the hell he wants to do’
Dana White wishes Paddy Pimblett’s weight didn’t fluctuate so much between fights, but he’s not going to stop the breakout star anytime soon. Pimblett was victorious with a second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July, but “The Baddy” spoke to members of the media backstage at UFC San Diego this past Saturday and said his weight shot up to “about 200 [pounds]” since the big win.
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
Jose Aldo explains why Aljamain Sterling should be a “big favorite” ahead of UFC 280 title fight with TJ Dillashaw: “When antidoping got more strict, he got punched twice and went down”
Jose Aldo has explained why he believes Aljamain Sterling should be the favourite in his fight against TJ Dillashaw. At UFC 280 later this year, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against TJ Dillashaw. The 135-pound division is as stacked as its ever been and with so many contenders hoping to make a splash, it’s no surprise that there are a lot of eyes on this bout – with veteran Jose Aldo being one of the many fighters who is intrigued to see how it all goes down.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 36