Dallas, TX

Anthony Smith says he did not receive a warm welcome from doctors after UFC 277: “It was real clear that they didn’t want us at that hospital in Dallas”

By Zain Bando
 3 days ago
Nathan Gowen
3d ago

if you can feel that type of negativity coming from a Hospital/staff you cannot possibly get the best care for World Champions or a common person, regardless of how someone gets injured medical care is essential . This is a major problem, I hope these fighters get world class care like any person with a dangerous occupation that puts them in physical danger.

Charlie Mcgrew
3d ago

I appreciate they get it's gotta be frustrating since they CHOOSE to injur themselves while they see horrific accidents and the like.

