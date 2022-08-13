ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

House Democratic chairs request federal intelligence damage assessment after classified docs seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

By Zachary Cohen, Katelyn Polantz, Daniella Diaz, Sara Murray
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 640

Mama25
3d ago

Purportedly classified documents. There-fixed it for you. And I don’t even have a journalism degree!! Your job is easy. Report actual news. Sorry you are not allowed to do that…

Reply(164)
111
Donna Barlow
3d ago

Mr. Trump has a lot of explaining to do to the American people. WE hired him. He was supposed to be working for US, not himself. You never owned the United States, Mr. Trump. Our country is NOT for sale. You were blessed with the 2016 win to the presidency. You treated the job like the sleezy business man you are. We fired you in 2020. That should have been the end, but you had to usurp our government for your personal benefit. You had time to play, you'll have plenty of time to pay.

Reply(60)
74
R RSMcann
3d ago

I'd like to know what the headings are on all the documents he had ....What are they about, in General...What Agencies did they belong too....

Reply(17)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Avril Haines
Person
Merrick Garland
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Mar A Lago#Intelligence Assessment#On Intelligence#Fbi#Democratic#National Intelligence#Dni#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy