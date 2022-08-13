House Democratic chairs request federal intelligence damage assessment after classified docs seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Purportedly classified documents. There-fixed it for you. And I don’t even have a journalism degree!! Your job is easy. Report actual news. Sorry you are not allowed to do that…
Mr. Trump has a lot of explaining to do to the American people. WE hired him. He was supposed to be working for US, not himself. You never owned the United States, Mr. Trump. Our country is NOT for sale. You were blessed with the 2016 win to the presidency. You treated the job like the sleezy business man you are. We fired you in 2020. That should have been the end, but you had to usurp our government for your personal benefit. You had time to play, you'll have plenty of time to pay.
I'd like to know what the headings are on all the documents he had ....What are they about, in General...What Agencies did they belong too....
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Comments / 640