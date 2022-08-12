Read full article on original website
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Back-to-back champions in Catfish Chasers tournament
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday morning was the weigh-ins for the catfish chasers tournament and last year’s winners trying to repeat as tournament champions. "The event today was just great, I mean I was really happy. we had a lot of spectators come out to watch, just overall it was just awesome,” Craig Collings said.
The highlights of Missouri's high point
While you may not be able to enjoy the Rocky Mountains and the Niagara Falls in the same day, you could experience mountains and waterfalls at one of Missouri’s state parks. At Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world after hiking to the top of the park’s namesake mountain. In fact, you will be on top of Missouri. With an elevation of 1,772 feet, this park is the official highest point in the state.
Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Barrow
Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Wyatt is from Lexington, MO, and is a member of the 40-Ville 4-H Club. Wyatt’s prize-winning barrow weighs 273 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion Barrow honor went...
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. So what is the point of a concealed carry permit?
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
Why Pork Place Beats The Beef House At This Year’s Missouri State Fair
When it comes to value for your food money, this year, Pork Place beats the Beef House hands down. I was shocked, but not really surprised when I went over to the Missouri Cattlemen's Association Beef House for dinner on Thursday night and saw the prices. All of us in the radio station crew was excited to get the Ribeye Sandwich because it's our favorite. Yet, after seeing the prices, Craig and I were the only guys who popped the cash to enjoy their really tasty steak sandwich.
St. Joseph could be prime location for investment in wake of trade mission
A St. Joseph state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. Rep. Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. “You could tell that they were...
A hunting connection
Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer. This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Phone scam uses St. Joseph Police Chief Connally's name
It appears a phone scam is circulating in the St. Joseph area. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it has been notified that St. Joseph residents have been called about a doctor’s office or a medical appointment in which the caller uses the name of St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally.
Celebration set for anniversary of Krug Park castle
A celebration is in the works for an iconic feature in one of St. Joseph’s oldest parks. Friends of Krug Park is partnering with the St. Joseph Parks Department to host a 1922-themed party as a celebration for the 100-year-old castle. The event will be held from noon to...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kansas
Kansas is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous fried chicken sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Sunflower State.
St. Charles residents say they want dragonflies in Frenchtown, not a parking lot
ST. CHARLES — Dragonflies zipped overhead here, sunlight glinting off their wings. Damselflies and butterflies darted around an old apple tree. Joseph Becker counted them, describing their colors and sizes. The small grass block in historic Frenchtown draws neighbors like Becker daily, to take a walk, watch for rare...
23-year-old hit by SUV, killed in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 79 north of Vomund Road. State troopers said Dylan Krenek, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck.
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
