Saint Joseph, MO

Back-to-back champions in Catfish Chasers tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday morning was the weigh-ins for the catfish chasers tournament and last year’s winners trying to repeat as tournament champions. "The event today was just great, I mean I was really happy. we had a lot of spectators come out to watch, just overall it was just awesome,” Craig Collings said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

The highlights of Missouri's high point

While you may not be able to enjoy the Rocky Mountains and the Niagara Falls in the same day, you could experience mountains and waterfalls at one of Missouri’s state parks. At Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world after hiking to the top of the park’s namesake mountain. In fact, you will be on top of Missouri. With an elevation of 1,772 feet, this park is the official highest point in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
Saint Joseph, MO
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
King City, MO
Missouri Football
Pattonsburg, MO
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion

As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
MISSOURI STATE
Joe Weaver
Awesome 92.3

Why Pork Place Beats The Beef House At This Year’s Missouri State Fair

When it comes to value for your food money, this year, Pork Place beats the Beef House hands down. I was shocked, but not really surprised when I went over to the Missouri Cattlemen's Association Beef House for dinner on Thursday night and saw the prices. All of us in the radio station crew was excited to get the Ribeye Sandwich because it's our favorite. Yet, after seeing the prices, Craig and I were the only guys who popped the cash to enjoy their really tasty steak sandwich.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

A hunting connection

Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer. This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also...
HOBBIES
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Celebration set for anniversary of Krug Park castle

A celebration is in the works for an iconic feature in one of St. Joseph’s oldest parks. Friends of Krug Park is partnering with the St. Joseph Parks Department to host a 1922-themed party as a celebration for the 100-year-old castle. The event will be held from noon to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

23-year-old hit by SUV, killed in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 79 north of Vomund Road. State troopers said Dylan Krenek, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

