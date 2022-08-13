ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Swimming-Romania's Popovici breaks world 100m freestyle record at European championships

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKJLb_0hGHHUIG00

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Romanian teenager David Popovici set a world record in the 100 metres freestyle to win gold in a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatic Championships in Rome on Saturday, surpassing the mark set 13 years ago in the same pool.

The 17-year-old sliced 0.5 seconds off the old mark set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which were also held at the Foro Italico, in the era of bodysuits.

Hungarian Kristof Milak finished second in 47.47 while Italy's Alessandro Miressi was third in 47.63.

"I knew this day was coming... Glad to have had this huge record for so long," Cielo said on Twitter after Popovici broke his record.

"There is the new fastest man in the world in the 100 metres freestyle and he is just getting started!"

Popovici, who won the 100m and 200m freestyle at the world championships in June, described himself as a "skinny legend" and said he was inspired by Britain's triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty to set a new benchmark.

Peaty had challenged himself to swim the 100m breaststroke in under 57 seconds and succeeded in breaching that mark at the 2019 world championships, breaking his own world record with a time of 56.88 in the semi-finals.

Popovici said his aim now was a sub-45 second time in the 100m freestyle.

"I wanted to go as fast as possible and it looks like I did it," Popovici told the BBC. "A fantasy now might be a 45 (second time).

"Adam Peaty is a pioneer in terms of the goals he set. For others it was science fiction, but not for him."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Peaty
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#World Record#European Championships#Hungarian
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

The Coldest Place in the World Today

Those who believe global warming is not real only need to look at record temperatures that have been posted around the world this week. It was 104 degrees F in London. Most of Europe had record temperatures and huge, unprecedented wildfires. Large portions of the U.S. are expected to have temperatures above 90 today and […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wind creates twisting 'firenado' as heatwave sweeps across France

Strong winds created a firenado as a forest fire continues to burn more than 18,000 acres in Gironde France.Footage of the deadly phenomena was shared by the Sapeurs-pompiers de la Marne, capturing the forest fire being spread further as gusts of wind swirled flames across the parched land.According to officials on August 12, around 7,400 hectares of land has burned in the South-Western department of France.Firefighters from Germany, Romania, Greece, Poland, and Austria joined efforts to contain the fire which has so far seen 10,000 people evacuated from the area.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Black smoke billows from raging fire at Dartford industrial estateThornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosionHundreds hurt and 17 missing after lightning sparks huge fire at Cuban oil tank farm
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Adèle Milloz: World champion ski mountaineer, 26, plunges to her death on Mont Blanc

A world champion ski mountaineer has died while climbing Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Mountain guides confirmed that Adèle Milloz, 26, and her climbing partner, 30, fell to their death on Friday before 6.15pm on the route to Aiguille du Peigne. The climbers were over 10,000ft up, crossing Aiguille du Peigne to Aiguille du Midi. Other mountaineers saw the two fall and called for help. They then stopped their own climb due to shock and were lifted off the mountain. Milloz had grown up in Tignes, in the Alps, and won gold in individual and team sprint ski mountaineering...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Reuters

551K+
Followers
349K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy