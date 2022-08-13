Jozy Altidore appears to be settling into life in Mexico nicely. The veteran forward scored his first goal for Puebla on just his second appearance, coming off the bench to help his new team to a 3-3 comeback draw against Club Tijuana on Friday night. Altidore entered the match in the 73rd minute with his team down 3-1. With five minutes to go in regulation the forward got on the end of a long pass and expertly held off his defender before finishing low to halve his team’s deficit. That goal would prove to be important, as Israel Reyes scored deep into stoppage...

