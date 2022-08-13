ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesus Ferreira leads FC Dallas to rare win over Quakes

Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas defeated the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in more than six years, registering a convincing 4-1 victory at Frisco, Texas, on Saturday. Alan Velasco added a goal and an assist and Marco Farfan scored his first career MLS goal as...
LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in...
Rowdies unbeaten streak ends at 13

August 15, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies saw their 13-match unbeaten streak snapped Saturday night as the club lost a road match 1-0 to the Louisville City FC. The Rowdies, previous winners of seven straight, dropped from second to third place in the USL’s Eastern Conference following the loss. Louisville, which now sits four points ahead of Tampa Bay in first place in the East, set an attendance record with an announced crowd of 14,673 at Lynn Family Stadium.
Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title

MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. “It’s an...
Sebastian Driussi’s late goal lifts Austin FC past Sporting KC

Sebastian Driussi's goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time was the difference as Austin FC roared from behind to beat visiting Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Driussi's goal, his league-leading 17th of the season, came after a crossing pass from Ethan...
Jozy Altidore scores first Puebla goal in second appearance

Jozy Altidore appears to be settling into life in Mexico nicely. The veteran forward scored his first goal for Puebla on just his second appearance, coming off the bench to help his new team to a 3-3 comeback draw against Club Tijuana on Friday night. Altidore entered the match in the 73rd minute with his team down 3-1. With five minutes to go in regulation the forward got on the end of a long pass and expertly held off his defender before finishing low to halve his team’s deficit. That goal would prove to be important, as Israel Reyes scored deep into stoppage...
