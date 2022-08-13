Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
ESPN
MLS Power Rankings: An LAFC Supporters' Shield is looking increasingly inevitable
What feels more inevitable: LAFC winning the Supporters' Shield or Sebastian Driussi winning MVP? The questions now are whether the Black and Gold will set the points record and in how many games will Driussi bring Austin back from the brink?. Oh, and the other question: Who is going to...
MLS・
ESPN
Andrew Gutman scores 20,000th goal in MLS history as Atlanta rescues draw with Cincinnati
Andrew Gutman scored the 20,000th goal in Major League Soccer history in the 83rd minute as Atlanta United FC fought back for a 2-2 road draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. After scoring the 94th-minute, tiebreaking winner against Seattle last weekend, Gutman pushed home the tying goal Saturday, amid...
ESPN
Jesus Ferreira leads FC Dallas to rare win over Quakes
Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas defeated the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in more than six years, registering a convincing 4-1 victory at Frisco, Texas, on Saturday. Alan Velasco added a goal and an assist and Marco Farfan scored his first career MLS goal as...
FOX Sports
LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rowdies unbeaten streak ends at 13
August 15, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies saw their 13-match unbeaten streak snapped Saturday night as the club lost a road match 1-0 to the Louisville City FC. The Rowdies, previous winners of seven straight, dropped from second to third place in the USL’s Eastern Conference following the loss. Louisville, which now sits four points ahead of Tampa Bay in first place in the East, set an attendance record with an announced crowd of 14,673 at Lynn Family Stadium.
SkySports
Siimona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to clinch third Canadian Open title; Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal
Former world No 1 Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday, while Pablo Carreno Busta won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal. Romanian Halep's shaky serving from her semi-final...
NBC Sports
Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title
MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. “It’s an...
ESPN
Sebastian Driussi’s late goal lifts Austin FC past Sporting KC
Sebastian Driussi's goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time was the difference as Austin FC roared from behind to beat visiting Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Driussi's goal, his league-leading 17th of the season, came after a crossing pass from Ethan...
Blue Jays plot to shut down Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle
Ryan Mountcastle continues to hit well against the Toronto Blue Jays, and as a result, the visiting Baltimore Orioles can
‘A fish rots from the head’ – United fans plan protests before Liverpool game
A Manchester United fan group, The 1958, said it also plans protests before the Liverpool game with supporters unhappy after two defeats at start of season
Carreno Busta halts Hurkacz finals win streak with Montreal triumph
Pablo Carreno Busta seized his first ATP Masters title Sunday, spoiling Hubert Hurkacz's perfect record in ATP finals with a Montreal Masters triumph. Carreno Busta notched his seventh ATP title, but his first in an elite Masters 1000 event in his first opportunity.
Jozy Altidore scores first Puebla goal in second appearance
Jozy Altidore appears to be settling into life in Mexico nicely. The veteran forward scored his first goal for Puebla on just his second appearance, coming off the bench to help his new team to a 3-3 comeback draw against Club Tijuana on Friday night. Altidore entered the match in the 73rd minute with his team down 3-1. With five minutes to go in regulation the forward got on the end of a long pass and expertly held off his defender before finishing low to halve his team’s deficit. That goal would prove to be important, as Israel Reyes scored deep into stoppage...
