Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
STOCKTON, Calif. — A standoff in Stockton came to an end after an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and sent a K9 officer to bring a suspect into custody. The Stockton Police Department had initially responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by a man.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they shot at and took into custody a man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and later getting into a standoff with officers. Officers first went to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive around 1 p.m....
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
Toby Rosa was recorded on cellphone video attempting to revive one overdose victim by injecting methamphetamine.
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard that injured at least four people, late Friday night. The incident happened on August 12th at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 blocks, near Interstate 80, police said. Police also stated that an ambulance...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- Investigators in Pittsburg found an arsenal of illegal guns and drugs at home of a suspected shoplifter. A search of the suspect's residence turned up drugs and 18 firearms, including rifles, handguns, revolvers and ammunition. The suspect was one of several people arrested during retail theft...
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
Vallejo police are investigating the thirteenth homicide in the city since the start of 2022, according to a press release from Vallejo Police Department.
One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The...
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
(KRON) — Livermore police arrested a driver over the weekend who was in possession of three pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM, according to the Livermore Police Department. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a driver’s license. The driver, who was described as a 48-year-old from Oakland, is a convicted felon […]
