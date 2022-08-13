ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Suspect in custody after armed standoff in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A standoff in Stockton came to an end after an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and sent a K9 officer to bring a suspect into custody. The Stockton Police Department had initially responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by a man.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton PD: Officer shoots at man who pistol-whipped woman

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they shot at and took into custody a man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and later getting into a standoff with officers. Officers first went to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive around 1 p.m....
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vacaville, CA
State
California State
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]

SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard that injured at least four people, late Friday night. The incident happened on August 12th at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 blocks, near Interstate 80, police said. Police also stated that an ambulance...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
Fox40

Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Shooting Near Highway 80 in Vallejo

One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy