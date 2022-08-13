ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler and Wetter Weather On the Way

A cold front will slowly move southwest across Arkansas through Wednesday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler temperatures. While south Arkansas will stay quite hot Wednesday highs for much of central and northern parts of the state will be in the 70s to low 80s. Partly...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Aug 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain chances increase Tuesday as a disturbance moves through with northwest flow. The first round is expected this morning as it clips parts of Region 8. Southeast Missouri, the Bootheel, and a few of our northeast Arkansas counties have the best chance for rain at first.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Forecasting#Weather
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-16 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Southern Grant County in central Arkansas Northeastern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leola, or 14 miles southwest of Sheridan, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Carthage Thiel... Jenkins Ferry State Park Dogwood... Ain Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Tulip... Farindale Bunn... Willow Grapevine... Brush Creek Millerville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Arkansas Outside

5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day

1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
ARKANSAS STATE
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Active COVID cases in Arkansas fall to lowest level in six weeks

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday fell to its lowest level in six weeks, according to the state Department of Health. Recoveries continue outpacing new infections, with the number of people feeling the effects of the virus and possibly being contagious dropping by 860 since Sunday to 11,044. No additional deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

5 dream/disaster scenarios for Arkansas in 2022

If you spend time around the state of Arkansas, you will hear the men at the round table of any mom-and-pop diner talking about their hope for a great Razorback football season. A returning superstar quarterback, a running game that led all of Power 5 and a defense with some...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy