KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain today; temperatures stay in the 70s!
Rain is likely through the Noon hour in Little Rock and Central Arkansas, and temperatures will stay in the low 70s. This afternoon, the rain chance will be lower and temperatures may rise to the upper 70s. While rain may taper off this afternoon, it will not be out of...
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler and Wetter Weather On the Way
A cold front will slowly move southwest across Arkansas through Wednesday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler temperatures. While south Arkansas will stay quite hot Wednesday highs for much of central and northern parts of the state will be in the 70s to low 80s. Partly...
Kait 8
Aug 16: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain chances increase Tuesday as a disturbance moves through with northwest flow. The first round is expected this morning as it clips parts of Region 8. Southeast Missouri, the Bootheel, and a few of our northeast Arkansas counties have the best chance for rain at first.
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Southern Grant County in central Arkansas Northeastern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leola, or 14 miles southwest of Sheridan, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Carthage Thiel... Jenkins Ferry State Park Dogwood... Ain Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Tulip... Farindale Bunn... Willow Grapevine... Brush Creek Millerville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Arkansas silver-haired legislative session back, first time since 2018
This weeks marks an overdue return for seniors in the legislative process.
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day
1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
Report: Average Arkansas family spends $238 due to airport delays
A surge in flight delays this summer has created chaos in airports across America, with the delay domino effect leaving travelers spending more time—and money—inside airports while they await their unpredictable departure times.
ualrpublicradio.org
Active COVID cases in Arkansas fall to lowest level in six weeks
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday fell to its lowest level in six weeks, according to the state Department of Health. Recoveries continue outpacing new infections, with the number of people feeling the effects of the virus and possibly being contagious dropping by 860 since Sunday to 11,044. No additional deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!
Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 dream/disaster scenarios for Arkansas in 2022
If you spend time around the state of Arkansas, you will hear the men at the round table of any mom-and-pop diner talking about their hope for a great Razorback football season. A returning superstar quarterback, a running game that led all of Power 5 and a defense with some...
North Little Rock pantry & thrift store caught on fire overnight
Representatives from a North Little Rock thrift store and pantry said Tuesday that their main building was destroyed in a fire.
KTBS
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Friday morning were tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of southeastern Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to head west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain is expected in southeast Louisiana...
