Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Part of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake closed due to fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Ballahack Road in the southern part of Chesapeake is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the city. The section closed is between Backwoods Road and Old Battlefield Boulevard. This area is close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.
WAVY News 10
Truck crashes off I-664 on Peninsula; hazmat scene underway
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is in critical condition after crashing off of I-664 on the Peninsula on Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. near Chestnut Avenue at the Newport News/Hampton line, in front of the sign for the Newsome House Museum exit. The truck had a big fall after crashing through the guardrail and going over the embankment.
WAVY News 10
Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
2 adults, 2 children, 2 cats displaced after Chesapeake fire
Just before 2 p.m., the city tweeted that the road is closed to traffic between Old Battlefield Blvd S and Backwoods Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman flown to hospital after being struck by tractor in Virginia Beach
A woman was flown to the hospital after being struck by a tractor in the rural area of Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched to service around 6 p.m., in the 3200 block of Hungarian Road.
1 displaced after townhouse fire on Candlelight Drive in Chesapeake
One person has been displaced after a fire at a Chesapeake townhouse on Monday.
Person sent to the hospital following fiery 4-vehicle crash on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
A person was sent to a local hospital following a 4-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
WCNC
A family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
RELATED PEOPLE
Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate company’s plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
2 arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach dealership
Two men have been arrested after police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles inside the lot of a car dealership in Virginia Beach.
getnews.info
Master Certified Home Inspector In Virginia Beach Shares His Checklist For VA Home Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for VA home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a home inspector in Virginia Beach, it’s pertinent that...
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Late night parking changes, nixing of bottle service among suggestions after latest downtown Norfolk shooting
Residents, business owners and city leaders alike are trying to figure out what additional measures can be taken to try and stem violence from occurring in the heart of the city's cultural arts and entertainment district.
North Landing Bridge to close several days for repairs
The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repair.
Person shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk
A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.
Local foodbank hosting drive-thru distribution event
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding its next drive-thru distribution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
WAVY News 10
Which plan is best for Rudee Loop? Virginia Beach to gather input on four proposals and one for convention center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council wants to hear from residents to get their thoughts on the plans put forward to redevelop Rudee Loop. City Council gave the go-ahead to city staff on Tuesday to shop around the three proposals submitted by development teams. It was also revealed there was a fourth proposal for the land submitted by the city’s own parks and recreation department.
Virginia Beach unveils 3 proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop at Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals for Rudee Loop on Friday, the latest step in efforts to redevelop the cul-de-sac and parking space at the Oceanfront's southern tip. The proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and...
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
Comments / 0