NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is in critical condition after crashing off of I-664 on the Peninsula on Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. near Chestnut Avenue at the Newport News/Hampton line, in front of the sign for the Newsome House Museum exit. The truck had a big fall after crashing through the guardrail and going over the embankment.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO