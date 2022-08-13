ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Part of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake closed due to fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Ballahack Road in the southern part of Chesapeake is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the city. The section closed is between Backwoods Road and Old Battlefield Boulevard. This area is close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Truck crashes off I-664 on Peninsula; hazmat scene underway

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is in critical condition after crashing off of I-664 on the Peninsula on Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. near Chestnut Avenue at the Newport News/Hampton line, in front of the sign for the Newsome House Museum exit. The truck had a big fall after crashing through the guardrail and going over the embankment.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
WAVY News 10

Which plan is best for Rudee Loop? Virginia Beach to gather input on four proposals and one for convention center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council wants to hear from residents to get their thoughts on the plans put forward to redevelop Rudee Loop. City Council gave the go-ahead to city staff on Tuesday to shop around the three proposals submitted by development teams. It was also revealed there was a fourth proposal for the land submitted by the city’s own parks and recreation department.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

