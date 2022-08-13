Read full article on original website
KEYC
Good Morning Give Back in August: VINE Faith in Action
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From encouraging a healthy lifestyle as you age to helping seniors hold onto their independence, Mankato’s VINE Faith in Action was the first program of its kind developed in Minnesota and the largest Faith in Action program in the U.S. As part of August’s GMGB...
KEYC
Janesville community rallies around Bense family
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led...
KEYC
Studio renovations begin at KEYC News Now
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may notice your local news looking a little different starting Tuesday. KEYC News Now has begun a studio renovation project. This has caused us to relocate our news studio to a different part of the building while the studio is completely remodeled. The temporary...
KEYC
Blingo Bingo to benefit Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An evening of Bingo takes place Wednesday, all for a good cause. Blingo Bingo, the all-new fundraiser event will take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. The evening will be filled with glamorous bingo to honor women with cancer and cancer survivors, all proceeds will benefit the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
KEYC
Survey results released on future of Rapidan Dam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Survey results are in on whether the public thinks Rapidan Dam should be removed or repaired. The dam is over 110-years-old, and it needs major improvements to prevent failure. Blue Earth County officials said leaving it as-is poses a significant liability. The county proposed two options...
KEYC
Water to be shut off for portion of North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents living in the Reserve area of North Mankato will experience a temporary shut off of their water service today. The shut-off is due to water main construction taking place on Lor Ray Drive. The water shut-off will go from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-16-22 - clipped version
The Cougars aim to build on last year’s six win season. It’s almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family. Updated: 16 hours ago. The town of...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
KEYC
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday has died, according to authorities. 32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode died at the hospital Monday evening. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the...
KEYC
Businesses encouraged to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some businesses in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties looking to develop or redevelop their properties can now apply for financial assistance. $1.9 million has been allocated to Greater Mankato Growth through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Businesses...
KEYC
School districts prepare for school lunch changes
KEYC
KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update
KEYC
Mankato West returns to field after undefeated 2021 with new arm Bart McAninch
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you spend enough time with the Mankato West football team you’ll often hear three words preached: success breeds success, which is the philosophy the team is using to carry them from last year’s Class AAAAA championship into a new season with big shoes to fill.
KEYC
Minnesota State Mankato creates new space for Abraham Lincoln statue
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is creating a new exhibit space for its Abraham Lincoln statue in the Memorial Library. Educators say the new space is designed for discussion, research, and inquiry. The new exhibit and dialogue space was recommended in May 2021 as a permanent home...
KEYC
Defending champion Hutchinson gears up for ‘Zero Week’ game
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Next Thursday, when Hutchinson hosts St. Cloud Apollo for its season opener, the program will add its sixth all-time championship to the stadium, and like most teams that are coming off of a championship season, the focus at Tigers practice has shifted from being champions to bringing home another.
KEYC
Brown County Historical Society upgrades U.S.-Dakota War exhibit
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Historical Society has added new upgrades to its U.S.-Dakota War exhibit. Tomorrow marks 160 years since the war started in 1862. The Historical Society’s ‘Never Shall I Forget’ exhibit summarizes the events that happened in Brown County at that time.
KEYC
MSU President gives convocation speech ahead of fall semester
Faribault County Register
Rehabbing a building in Blue Earth
Anyone who has been in downtown Blue Earth the past few weeks has surely noticed a lot of activity at a building on the corner of Sixth and Main streets. The sandblasting of the brick walls of the former Main Street Agency Insurance building has been hard to miss. “We...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Man rescued after paraglider mishap
An 86-year-old Windom man and his paraglider were rescued from a tree, Aug. 10, following a flight mishap. Windom police, fire and ambulance departments were called to the Cottonwood Lake area following a report that the paraglider had crashed into a large Cottonwood tree. The man and his paraglider were rescued with the help of a bucket truck.
