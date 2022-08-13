ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Good Morning Give Back in August: VINE Faith in Action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From encouraging a healthy lifestyle as you age to helping seniors hold onto their independence, Mankato’s VINE Faith in Action was the first program of its kind developed in Minnesota and the largest Faith in Action program in the U.S. As part of August’s GMGB...
Janesville community rallies around Bense family

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led...
Studio renovations begin at KEYC News Now

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may notice your local news looking a little different starting Tuesday. KEYC News Now has begun a studio renovation project. This has caused us to relocate our news studio to a different part of the building while the studio is completely remodeled. The temporary...
Blingo Bingo to benefit Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An evening of Bingo takes place Wednesday, all for a good cause. Blingo Bingo, the all-new fundraiser event will take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. The evening will be filled with glamorous bingo to honor women with cancer and cancer survivors, all proceeds will benefit the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.
Mankato, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash

MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Survey results released on future of Rapidan Dam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Survey results are in on whether the public thinks Rapidan Dam should be removed or repaired. The dam is over 110-years-old, and it needs major improvements to prevent failure. Blue Earth County officials said leaving it as-is poses a significant liability. The county proposed two options...
Water to be shut off for portion of North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents living in the Reserve area of North Mankato will experience a temporary shut off of their water service today. The shut-off is due to water main construction taking place on Lor Ray Drive. The water shut-off will go from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-16-22 - clipped version

The Cougars aim to build on last year’s six win season. It’s almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family. Updated: 16 hours ago. The town of...
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday has died, according to authorities. 32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode died at the hospital Monday evening. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the...
Businesses encouraged to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some businesses in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties looking to develop or redevelop their properties can now apply for financial assistance. $1.9 million has been allocated to Greater Mankato Growth through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Businesses...
School districts prepare for school lunch changes

The Tigers’ success dates back to 1970 when Grady Rostberg assumed the head coaching job and garnered three state titles, two with his son, Andy, at quarterback. Fast-forward to now, and it’s Andy carrying on the tradition of winning. Mankato West returns to field after undefeated 2021 with...
KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update

The Tigers’ success dates back to 1970 when Grady Rostberg assumed the head coaching job and garnered three state titles, two with his son, Andy, at quarterback. Fast-forward to now, and it’s Andy carrying on the tradition of winning. Mankato West returns to field after undefeated 2021 with...
Minnesota State Mankato creates new space for Abraham Lincoln statue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is creating a new exhibit space for its Abraham Lincoln statue in the Memorial Library. Educators say the new space is designed for discussion, research, and inquiry. The new exhibit and dialogue space was recommended in May 2021 as a permanent home...
Defending champion Hutchinson gears up for 'Zero Week' game

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Next Thursday, when Hutchinson hosts St. Cloud Apollo for its season opener, the program will add its sixth all-time championship to the stadium, and like most teams that are coming off of a championship season, the focus at Tigers practice has shifted from being champions to bringing home another.
Brown County Historical Society upgrades U.S.-Dakota War exhibit

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Historical Society has added new upgrades to its U.S.-Dakota War exhibit. Tomorrow marks 160 years since the war started in 1862. The Historical Society’s ‘Never Shall I Forget’ exhibit summarizes the events that happened in Brown County at that time.
MSU President gives convocation speech ahead of fall semester

The Cougars aim to build on last year’s six win season. It’s almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family. Updated: 5 hours ago. The town of...
Faribault County Register

Rehabbing a building in Blue Earth

Anyone who has been in downtown Blue Earth the past few weeks has surely noticed a lot of activity at a building on the corner of Sixth and Main streets. The sandblasting of the brick walls of the former Main Street Agency Insurance building has been hard to miss. “We...
BLUE EARTH, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Man rescued after paraglider mishap

An 86-year-old Windom man and his paraglider were rescued from a tree, Aug. 10, following a flight mishap. Windom police, fire and ambulance departments were called to the Cottonwood Lake area following a report that the paraglider had crashed into a large Cottonwood tree. The man and his paraglider were rescued with the help of a bucket truck.
WINDOM, MN

