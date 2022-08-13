Read full article on original website
Brooks Taps Actor David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things’ for ‘It’s Your Run’ Brand Campaign
Brooks has revealed a new brand campaign, and has recruited “Stranger Things” star David Harbour to help bring it to life. The running brand revealed “It’s Your Run” today, an effort Brooks described in a statement as a celebration of all types of runners who are finding their best run in whatever creative ways they want. “It’s Your Run” features seven videos with voiceover from Harbour, who Brooks said has been a vocal proponent of running, as well as the mental and physical benefits it provides. “As someone who didn’t always consider themselves a runner, but recently came to appreciate what running...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Mark Wahlberg’s kids ‘terribly embarrassed’ by his ‘90s Marky Mark style
Mark Wahlberg’s children aren’t fond of his early-’90s fashion choices. Asked by “Entertainment Tonight” about his kids’ opinions on his Marky Mark-era style, the actor admitted, “They’re terribly embarrassed by it.” Wahlberg, 51, fronted the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the 1990s, and was known for his low-slung jeans, backwards baseball caps and frequent shirtlessness. The star’s signature style was captured in his iconic underwear ads for Calvin Klein, several of which co-starred supermodel Kate Moss. While Wahlberg’s children might be loath to admit it, however, they’ve been channeling their dad’s look as of late. “My son, the whole time we...
Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Series Set for Fall Release — WATCH
The whole Addams Family has gathered — with great woe, mind you — in a new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday, which you can check out above. A “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” Wednesday follows the death-obsessed teen (played by Jenna Ortega) who is enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series, which is set to premiere this fall (exact date TBA), centers on Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new...
Paramount+ To Livestream Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, Adds Travis Barker, Shane Hawkins
Paramount+ will livestream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer. Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative, the concert will be captured live September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The full show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms. Paramount also announced Wednesday several additional performers and guests who will appear during the event including Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua...
