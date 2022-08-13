ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Preseason Top 25

After a long offseason overflowing with realignment chaos, actual college football is finally at our doorstep. It's only a few more days until Nebraska and Northwestern square off in Ireland to get the season underway. And with the exception of the Sun Belt adding James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and...
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Bleacher Report

Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Headline Top 5

A pair of high-profile quarterbacks are near the top of ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's early rankings for the 2023 NFL draft. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are ranked third and fourth, respectively, but defensive players primarily dominate the top five. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr....
Bleacher Report

Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season

The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
Bleacher Report

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2022 Season

The NFL's training camp and preseason represent exciting times before we reach the regular season. It's been six months since we had fresh football to watch, so even exhibition games give euphoria. The downside is the inevitable roster cuts from almost 100 players down to the final 53. Every team...
Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions to Derwin James' Record-Breaking Chargers Contract Extension

Derwin James became the highest-paid safety in NFL history by agreeing to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the financial details of the agreement. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the deal includes $42 million in guaranteed money, which is also a new record for the position.
Bleacher Report

QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'

The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The New England Patriots' depth chart has been shifted by two events in the last week. James White's retirement opened up a spot at running back and his departure may also end up affecting two offensive positions. On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on injured reserve....
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny

The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic in recent days, with many speculating which school is the favorite to land the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from...
