Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Declares Jessie Bates' Bengals Tenure over After Derwin James' Contract
Playing the waiting game is working out nicely for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Minkah Fitzpatrick reset the market when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety. Now, the price for an elite safety has climbed...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Joins Deion Sanders' Jackson State Coaching Staff
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has added former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to his coaching staff as an analyst, Zimmer told Thee Pregame Show. Sanders had previously teased the hire after the coach spoke to his team Tuesday:. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew Andrew Zimmer as an analyst...
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Preseason Top 25
After a long offseason overflowing with realignment chaos, actual college football is finally at our doorstep. It's only a few more days until Nebraska and Northwestern square off in Ireland to get the season underway. And with the exception of the Sun Belt adding James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Stars Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard Invest in National Cycling League
Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Kevin Byard are competitors on the football field, but they have joined forces for a business venture away from the gridiron. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trio of NFL stars were announced as part of a group of investors in the National Cycling League. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Bleacher Report
Patriots, Panthers Players Ejected After Brawl Breaks out During Joint Practice
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint-practices this week leading up to their preseason game on Friday, and it didn't take long for tensions to boil over. The two teams reportedly had two fights in Tuesday's practice, including a huge brawl that resulted in three ejections. According...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Headline Top 5
A pair of high-profile quarterbacks are near the top of ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's early rankings for the 2023 NFL draft. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are ranked third and fourth, respectively, but defensive players primarily dominate the top five. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr....
Bleacher Report
New England Patriots Should Trade Damien Harris—Potential Landing Spots for Star RB
The New England Patriots should dust off that old breakup excuse: "It's not you. It's me. I need to work on myself for a little." This time, Damien Harris should be on the receiving end. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have a long history of moving on from players sooner...
Bleacher Report
49ers News: Robert Nkemdiche Released After Agreeing to Contract in July
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who signed with the team on a one-year deal on July 26. The 27-year-old played his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected the Ole Miss star with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season
The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
Bleacher Report
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2022 Season
The NFL's training camp and preseason represent exciting times before we reach the regular season. It's been six months since we had fresh football to watch, so even exhibition games give euphoria. The downside is the inevitable roster cuts from almost 100 players down to the final 53. Every team...
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Derwin James' Record-Breaking Chargers Contract Extension
Derwin James became the highest-paid safety in NFL history by agreeing to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the financial details of the agreement. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the deal includes $42 million in guaranteed money, which is also a new record for the position.
Bleacher Report
QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'
The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The New England Patriots' depth chart has been shifted by two events in the last week. James White's retirement opened up a spot at running back and his departure may also end up affecting two offensive positions. On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on injured reserve....
Bleacher Report
Bronny James' Poster Dunk on Euro Tour Celebrated by LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell
Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, but the clamor to get him into the Slam Dunk Contest might already be beginning. Representing California Basketball Club in an exhibition, the 17-year-old delivered a thunderous right-handed jam on a member of the U18 French Select squad. Utah...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny
The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic in recent days, with many speculating which school is the favorite to land the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Willing to Give QB Bigger Contract Than Kyler Murray
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday on The Pat McAfee Show that the Baltimore Ravens are willing to give quarterback Lamar Jackson a bigger deal than Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray. "I would imagine the Kyler Murray deal would be the floor," Rapoport said (around the one-minute mark). "From what...
Comments / 0