Brent Venables Didn't Like Oklahoma's Poor Practice, But Did Enjoy Saturday's Scrimmage
Both players and coaches, Venables said, failed to reach "the standard" in a recent practice, but the team bounced back and had a productive live scrimmage.
Oklahoma transfer linebacker T.D. Roof out for season
Oklahoma linebacker T.D. Roof will miss the 2022 season with a torn biceps injury that will require surgery, coach Brent
Oklahoma Loses Linebacker T.D. Roof to Season-Ending Bicep Injury
The Oklahoma Sooners got a bit of bad news on Tuesday as it was announced that transfer linebacker T.D. Roof would miss the 2022 season with a bicep injury. Roof, a senior linebacker who transferred from Appalachian State, is the son of Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof and was expected to play a role for the Sooners defensively. Roof was spotted by media at the Sooners’ practice on Tuesday in a cast and sling and head coach Brent Venables later announced his status during Tuesday’s media availability.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy jokes brother's Oklahoma resignation will provide 'good chapter' for future book
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy briefly touched on his brother Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma Saturday for using a "racially charged word" multiple times. Cale Gundy resigned earlier this month and admitted to reading a "shameful and hurtful" word aloud while trying to make an example of a distracted player during a film session. The current Cowboys head coach was asked about his brother and the issue in the Sooners program.
Oklahoma Sooners Football: A tale of two running games
It was the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season for the Oklahoma Sooners, and they had spent that particular November afternoon futzing around with the Iowa State Cyclones. Nursing a 21-14 lead with seven minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the offense trotted out to take possession at the OU 32 yard line following a Cyclones punt.
First Associated Press Poll Of 2022 Places OU, OSU Within Its Top 25
The Associated Press released its preseason poll for the upcoming 2022 college football season Monday, which features the Sooners and Cowboys. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, which are strong contenders to win the Big 12 this season, placed ninth and 12th, respectively. The Sooners' ninth-place ranking is the highest among current...
AP’s Top 25 College Football Poll is out
Football season is just around the corner, and two of Oklahoma's universities have made the top 25 in the latest preseason poll.
Nebraska football game vs Oklahoma in Top 10 of national ticket sales
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 season. The Oklahoma Sooners are ranked in the Top 10 in the coaches poll and are expected to be in a similar situation when the AP poll comes out on Monday. As a general rule, those factors don’t make for a...
Cale Gundy Makes First Public Appearance Since OU Resignation
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cale Gundy made his first public appearance since his sudden resignation from the University of Oklahoma football team. Gundy talked to players at Millwood High School about passion and what true accountability looks like.
Headlines: OKC school bond, Lake Hefner water & Fireflight Balloon Festval
Oklahoma City Public Schools is deciding on the largest bond issue in its history. (NewsOK) Schools still face COVID protocols. (NewsOK) 36 more COVID-19 deaths bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 16,372. (NewsOK) Tulsa plans to use ARPA funds for an ambitious pilot program. (Tulsa World) OKC is pulling...
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
WATCH: David Payne Explains His Fashion Statement
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne shared the story of how a bag got on his head.
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Norman barbecue restaurant co-owners continue to serve in honor of late son/nephew’s memory
A small barbecue joint in Norman near Lake Thunderbird has a story that goes beyond just smoking meat. After losing their beloved family member about 4 months ago, the co-owners of Bibbs Smokehouse and Catering Co. said it’s been hard, but they're are pushing on in his memory.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
