Oklahoma Loses Linebacker T.D. Roof to Season-Ending Bicep Injury

The Oklahoma Sooners got a bit of bad news on Tuesday as it was announced that transfer linebacker T.D. Roof would miss the 2022 season with a bicep injury. Roof, a senior linebacker who transferred from Appalachian State, is the son of Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof and was expected to play a role for the Sooners defensively. Roof was spotted by media at the Sooners’ practice on Tuesday in a cast and sling and head coach Brent Venables later announced his status during Tuesday’s media availability.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy jokes brother's Oklahoma resignation will provide 'good chapter' for future book

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy briefly touched on his brother Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma Saturday for using a "racially charged word" multiple times. Cale Gundy resigned earlier this month and admitted to reading a "shameful and hurtful" word aloud while trying to make an example of a distracted player during a film session. The current Cowboys head coach was asked about his brother and the issue in the Sooners program.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma Sooners Football: A tale of two running games

It was the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season for the Oklahoma Sooners, and they had spent that particular November afternoon futzing around with the Iowa State Cyclones. Nursing a 21-14 lead with seven minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the offense trotted out to take possession at the OU 32 yard line following a Cyclones punt.
NORMAN, OK
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
