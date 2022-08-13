Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Trish Stratus Returning; Karrion Kross Eyes Bray Wyatt; Inside HHH Recruiting Hit Row
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced Monday that she will be in attendance at two WWE live events in her native Canada this weekend:. Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom. Guess who’s coming to the <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> Live Events...
Bleacher Report
WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
WWE NXT 2.0 presents NXT Heatwave 2022, a night of title matches and heated rivalries coming to a head. With a card that could have graced a premium live event, this was likely to be one of the best nights of the year for the young WWE show. Bron Breakker...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Compares His NBA Career, Experience with Injuries to 'Naruto'
Few players will be under more of a spotlight when the NBA season starts than New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after he missed the 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury. While being the face of a franchise expected to bounce back and lead the way for the foreseeable future...
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight
Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing. The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw. Peterson captioned the video "September...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Bleacher Report
50 Cent Reveals How He, Floyd Mayweather Ended Feud in 'Breakfast Club' Interview
The long-standing feud between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and hip hop star 50 Cent has apparently come to an end. According to TMZ Sports, 50 Cent revealed during an appearance on The Breakfast Club that he made amends with Mayweather at a comedy show earlier this year. He said when he apologized to Mayweather, the 50-0 boxer responded, "What took you so long?"
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
NFL Stars Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard Invest in National Cycling League
Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Kevin Byard are competitors on the football field, but they have joined forces for a business venture away from the gridiron. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trio of NFL stars were announced as part of a group of investors in the National Cycling League. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Antonio Brown Takes Shots at Tom Brady, Trainer Alex Guerrero in Twitter Rant
Antonio Brown targeted Tom Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero in a series of tweets Wednesday:. Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too. AB @AB84. Tom brady manipulate the game gets...
Bleacher Report
Joachim Andersen Got over 300 Death Threats After Darwin Núñez Incident vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace center back Joachim Andersen received hundreds of death threats following the club's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Monday. Andersen was involved in the match's most contentious moment when Darwin Núñez headbutted him and received a red card in the 57th minute. The Danish defender shared a...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: AEW Talent Under Contract Was Contacted About Possible Return
A performer under contract with All Elite Wrestling was contacted by a WWE official, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Sapp added it's unclear whether this amounts to unlawful tampering since the talent is signed to AEW on a full-time deal. For the most part, the pipeline between WWE and...
Comments / 0