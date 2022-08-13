ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Trish Stratus Returning; Karrion Kross Eyes Bray Wyatt; Inside HHH Recruiting Hit Row

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced Monday that she will be in attendance at two WWE live events in her native Canada this weekend:. Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom. Guess who’s coming to the <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> Live Events...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT 2.0 presents NXT Heatwave 2022, a night of title matches and heated rivalries coming to a head. With a card that could have graced a premium live event, this was likely to be one of the best nights of the year for the young WWE show. Bron Breakker...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Drew Mcintyre
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

50 Cent Reveals How He, Floyd Mayweather Ended Feud in 'Breakfast Club' Interview

The long-standing feud between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and hip hop star 50 Cent has apparently come to an end. According to TMZ Sports, 50 Cent revealed during an appearance on The Breakfast Club that he made amends with Mayweather at a comedy show earlier this year. He said when he apologized to Mayweather, the 50-0 boxer responded, "What took you so long?"
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#Combat#Tiktok
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: AEW Talent Under Contract Was Contacted About Possible Return

A performer under contract with All Elite Wrestling was contacted by a WWE official, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Sapp added it's unclear whether this amounts to unlawful tampering since the talent is signed to AEW on a full-time deal. For the most part, the pipeline between WWE and...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy