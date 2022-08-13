Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos
Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world." “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said....
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Ex-Wife News
Herschel Walker's ex-wife, Cindy, is featured prominently in a new political ad targeting the former NFL star turned U.S. Senate candidate. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears at the end of the ad. "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as highlights of...
