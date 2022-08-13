ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
