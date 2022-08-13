ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunners Explain Show’s Connection to Tolkien: ‘This Story Isn’t Ours’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juZHf_0hGHDtap00

Few upcoming shows have higher expectations attached to them than “ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power .” Amazon’s upcoming fantasy epic isn’t just the most expensive television show ever produced, it’s also based on one of the most popular book series of all time. On top of that, Peter Jackson’s first trilogy of “Lord of the Rings” movies set the standard for fantasy filmmaking, so “The Rings of Power” will inevitably be compared to that as well.

That’s a lot of pressure for showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne. They’re dealing with the high expectations by placing all of their trust in J. R.R. Tolkien , focusing on making the show as true to the books as possible. When a reporter at the Television Critic Association’s press tour on Friday noted that the show was “vaguely connected” to Tolkien’s books, the showrunners pushed back (vi a The Hollywood Reporter ).

“I just want to sort of quibble with the ‘vaguely connected,’” said Patrick McKay. “We don’t feel that way. We feel like deep roots of this show are in the books and in Tolkien. And if we didn’t feel that way, we’d all be terrified to sit up here. We feel that this story isn’t ours. It’s a story we’re stewarding that was here before us and was waiting in those books to be on Earth. We don’t feel ‘vaguely connected.’ We feel deeply, deeply connected to those folks and work every day to even be closer connected. That’s really how we think about it.”

“We think about [Tolkien], his life’s work was creating this world. This is Tolkien’s Middle Earth and regions beyond Middle Earth and we just wanted to be true to that,” he added. “Tolkien’s work is endlessly applicable across cultures and across across times, and we feel really grateful to be able to bring it to life in our time.”

The comments come after Peter Jackson recently revealed that he was asked to consider working on the show, but never received the scripts Amazon offered to send him. At the time, THR reported that his ghosting may have had something to do with the fact that the Tolkien estate was closely involved with “The Rings of Power.” Tolkien’s children were famously opposed to Jackson’s films, so many felt that it made sense that they would not want the Oscar-winning director working on the project. All signs point to the series having an even stronger Tolkien influence than previous films.
More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 2

Related
IndieWire

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Sarah Wayne Callies Slams AMC for Firing Frank Darabont: ‘You Can’t Beat His Writing’

As AMC’s “The Walking Dead” universe continues to expand at a rapid pace, Frank Darabont’s impact is still being felt. The “Shawshank Redemption” director developed the hit zombie series in 2010, but was fired in 2011 due to budgetary disagreements with AMC. The show has done just fine without him, continuing to dominate cable ratings for years and launching several spinoffs on AMC. A new limited series featuring original stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira was recently announced, injecting more excitement into the long-running franchise. But some of the show’s stars are still bitter about Darabont’s firing. One of those stars...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Lisa Kudrow Says ‘The Comeback’ Season 3 Unlikely: ‘We Don’t Know If HBO Wants It’

Valerie Cherish won’t be making a comeback anytime soon. Lisa Kudrow revealed during a recent Daily Beast interview that despite fan hopes and internal conversations with series co-creator Michael Patrick King, the HBO cult favorite “The Comeback” is unlikely to get a Season 3. “I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years,” Kudrow said. “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.’ It’s...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The Duffer Brothers Hope ‘Stranger Things’ Will Do for a New Generation What ‘Scream’ Did for Them

Welcome to It’s a Hit! In this series, IndieWire speaks to creators and showrunners behind a few of our favorite Emmy-nominated television programs about the moment they realized their show was breaking big.   Despite it having the same opening weekend as their fourth season, “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer saw the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” as a bit of a reflection of their own success. “It obviously did crazy well, and it’s such a throwback movie. The nostalgia works for the older generation, those of us who grew up with ‘Top Gun,’ but it’s also resonating with everybody. And...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Peter Jackson
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rings Of Power#Television Show
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Power’: Starz Programming Chief On Possibly Resurrecting Ghost, Expanding Universe Overseas

Click here to read the full article. With four successful Power shows under its belt, Starz could be expanding the universe even further overseas. Sources have revealed to Deadline there are plans for a London-based Power spinoff, a project Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, would neither confirm nor deny during a recent interview. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Distractify

Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
TV SERIES
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy