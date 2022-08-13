FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown was simply exploring his job prospects two weeks ago, visiting the New York Jets to see if they might be a good fit. A few days later, right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury — and signing Brown suddenly became a priority for the Jets. “Everything happened quickly,” Brown said Tuesday. “I didn’t know for sure if I was going to come here. I had some other options.” But for the Jets, Brown was THE option.

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO