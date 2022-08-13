ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Brown aims to prove he's still a top-notch left tackle

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown was simply exploring his job prospects two weeks ago, visiting the New York Jets to see if they might be a good fit. A few days later, right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury — and signing Brown suddenly became a priority for the Jets. “Everything happened quickly,” Brown said Tuesday. “I didn’t know for sure if I was going to come here. I had some other options.” But for the Jets, Brown was THE option.
No. 4 Clemson counting on 'Avengers' D-line for a title run

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 4 Clemson is pinning its hopes of another championship run on “The Avengers.” The Tigers, 10-3 in 2021 but out of ACC contention by midseason, have a stacked defensive line with experience and depth. They’ve named themselves after the movie superheroes. “ I love ‘The Avengers,’ my friend ‘XT,’ Xavier Thomas loves ’The Avengers, ’ let’s make it happen,” Clemson defensive end KJ Henry said when recalling how they came up with the name. The line of thinking has worked for Clemson in the past.
