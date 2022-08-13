Read full article on original website
Cleburne County Sun-Times
PROFIT FROM IT: Arkansas Special Session Results in Major Tax Changes
The Arkansas Legislature on Aug. 11, wrapped up a special session called by Governor Asa Hutchinson in which it passed several significant and important changes to the Arkansas tax code. These changes affect individual taxpayers, as well as businesses. In a statement released by the Governor, Hutchinson said, “This has...
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
Report: Average Arkansas family spends $238 due to airport delays
A surge in flight delays this summer has created chaos in airports across America, with the delay domino effect leaving travelers spending more time—and money—inside airports while they await their unpredictable departure times.
ualrpublicradio.org
Active COVID cases in Arkansas fall to lowest level in six weeks
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday fell to its lowest level in six weeks, according to the state Department of Health. Recoveries continue outpacing new infections, with the number of people feeling the effects of the virus and possibly being contagious dropping by 860 since Sunday to 11,044. No additional deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday.
KTLO
Local unemployment numbers climb in June
The newly released June unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show the number of unemployed has seen an increase since May in northern Arkansas while southern Missouri’s numbers improved. In Baxter County, the rate is at 4%, up...
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 8 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
talkbusiness.net
Adult-use cannabis makes Nov. 8 ballot, votes might not count
A group recently submitted more than twice the number of signatures for a ballot issue that, if approved, would allow for adult-use or recreational cannabis in Arkansas. While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Mississippi Lottery player wins $500K from Powerball drawing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $50,000 win soon became a $500,000 win for a Mississippi Lottery player. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player spent an extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their […]
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
KTLO
Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway
Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas students head back to school
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 dream/disaster scenarios for Arkansas in 2022
If you spend time around the state of Arkansas, you will hear the men at the round table of any mom-and-pop diner talking about their hope for a great Razorback football season. A returning superstar quarterback, a running game that led all of Power 5 and a defense with some...
5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day
1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
