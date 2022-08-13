ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot

With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll

Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary

Former Rep. Kim Berfield has trailed Holloway's fundraising numbers throughout the race. The North Florida Citizens for Justice PAC, is sending a $25,000 boost to House District 58 candidate Jason Holloway. The PAC donated the funds to Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That funding comes at a...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New UNF poll shows Fried has lead over Crist in Democratic governor’s primary; DeSantis edging Trump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a new voting poll conducted by The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORTL) at the University of North Florida, gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary race. That same poll also shows Fried is seven points behind republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff

Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Millions of dollars worth of attack ads pouring into Florida congressional races

American Liberty Action has spent $800K on ads attacking Anthony Sabatini in CD 7. Nearly $3 million worth of attack ads were ordered last week by outside groups for placement in Florida’s congressional contests, mainly going after Republican Anthony Sabatini in one district and rival Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett in another.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis wants retired cops as teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out new proposals intended to bring teachers to Florida, with shortages affecting districts throughout the state. One such proposal would take first responders, including former police officers, firefighters and EMTs, from those high-pressure environments and move them to K-12 classrooms. DeSantis said his proposed Governor’s...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises another $1M in first 11 days of August

Democrat Charlie Crist raised another $1 million for his campaign for Governor in the first 11 days of August. That’s on the heels of raising $2.3 million in July and fuels his momentum heading toward the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary contest. “I could not be more grateful for the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3

Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election. “I have always appreciated members of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE

