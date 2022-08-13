Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist’s closing ads highlight General Election strength, abortion rights bona fides
The ads say Crist can beat 'divider' Ron DeSantis, will stick up for abortion rights. Charlie Crist’s closing pitch to become the Democratic gubernatorial nominee highlights how the state’s newspapers have chosen to endorse him and argues he is the best person to protect a woman’s right to choose.
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot
With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls stake out positions on education and culture wars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 1.3 million Floridians have already cast a ballot ahead of the August primary slated for next Tuesday. Without a GOP challenger, the only question in the governor’s race is who will take on Ron DeSantis in the November general election. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll
Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
floridapolitics.com
North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary
Former Rep. Kim Berfield has trailed Holloway's fundraising numbers throughout the race. The North Florida Citizens for Justice PAC, is sending a $25,000 boost to House District 58 candidate Jason Holloway. The PAC donated the funds to Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That funding comes at a...
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren files suit to overturn Gov. DeSantis’ suspension, reinstate him as State Attorney
Warren argues Gov. DeSantis violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended him as Hillsborough County State Attorney. Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is filing a lawsuit in federal court to be reinstated. “In our country there are protections for...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Education Association gives Michele Rayner $10K boost ahead of HD 62 Primary
Rayner has led the fundraising game since she entered the race, and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Florida Education Association is giving Rep. Michele Rayner a $10,000 boost via her affiliated political committee just ahead of the Democratic Primary, in which she faces former Rep. Wengay Newton.
New UNF poll shows Fried has lead over Crist in Democratic governor’s primary; DeSantis edging Trump
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a new voting poll conducted by The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORTL) at the University of North Florida, gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary race. That same poll also shows Fried is seven points behind republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff
Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.16.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump now have an equal chance of winning the presidency in two years, according to oddsmaker BoyleSports.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist meets faith leaders, targets ‘autocrat’ Ron DeSantis in final week of Primary
‘Ron doesn’t care about you. He cares more about the White House than your house.’. With a week to go in the Democratic gubernatorial Primary, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist says he is focusing his campaign efforts on decency, kindness, compassion … and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist met with...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.15.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is throwing another $627,160 into broadcast ads ahead of the Democratic Primary for Governor. According to AdImpact,...
floridapolitics.com
Millions of dollars worth of attack ads pouring into Florida congressional races
American Liberty Action has spent $800K on ads attacking Anthony Sabatini in CD 7. Nearly $3 million worth of attack ads were ordered last week by outside groups for placement in Florida’s congressional contests, mainly going after Republican Anthony Sabatini in one district and rival Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett in another.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis wants retired cops as teachers
Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out new proposals intended to bring teachers to Florida, with shortages affecting districts throughout the state. One such proposal would take first responders, including former police officers, firefighters and EMTs, from those high-pressure environments and move them to K-12 classrooms. DeSantis said his proposed Governor’s...
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist raises another $1M in first 11 days of August
Democrat Charlie Crist raised another $1 million for his campaign for Governor in the first 11 days of August. That’s on the heels of raising $2.3 million in July and fuels his momentum heading toward the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary contest. “I could not be more grateful for the...
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3
Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election. “I have always appreciated members of the...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Shirreffs, Jason Mathis: In Florida’s climate crisis are you a sustainability leader?
On sustainability, it’s clear; Florida voters are ready for a change. A recent poll by Fabrizio and Associates shows that climate change has climbed to a #4 issue amongst Florida voters. Tens of thousands of properties are at risk in Florida from climate change and sea level rise. Others...
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
