AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
Botched poaching attempt in Tennessee leaves crossbow bolt in buck's face
An attempt to illegally poach a buck is being investigated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
Grammy winner Michelle Branch arrested in alleged domestic assault in Tennessee
Singer and songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday in Tennessee for allegedly slapping her husband, Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, authorities said. According to an affidavit out of Davidson County, Branch, 39, was arrested on probable cause for domestic assault. Carney was listed as the victim, the affidavit said.
Trial for Alabama man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old shot to death in Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee family leaning on faith after 7-year-old girl's tragic swimming accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 7-year-old girl has been paralyzed after a freak accident at a swimming hole in Waverly. A teenager jumped from a 30-foot rock and landed right on the little girl’s back while she was swimming in Hurricane Creek at Loretta Lynn’s campground. The...
Mississippi 9-year-old boy missing; have you seen him?
Mississippi law enforcement agents issued a missing child alert Monday after a 9-year-old child was reported missing. Josh Braiden Smith, a white male, described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and eyes is believed to be accompanied by his mother. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents said the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township. Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.
TN teacher’s TikTok of working on the weekend to catalog books goes viral
A TikTok posted by a Murfreesboro teacher explaining why she came into work on a Saturday has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on the platform.
wilsonpost.com
TDOT says Mt. Juliet bridge remains safe
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has told Mt. Juliet that visible damage to one wall of Cedar Creek bridge is cosmetic rather than structural. The determination of cosmetic damage to the bridge, located on Lebanon Road near the youth baseball and softball fields, has helped the city calm concerns about the bridge’s safety that had been filling social media recently.
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
townandtourist.com
27 Best Romantic Getaways In Tennessee (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Tennessee is known for its rich history, stunning outdoor scenery, and live music scene. Whether you appreciate vintage elegance or modern luxury, Tennessee is most definitely the place to be. Tennessee is a fantastic place for a romantic getaway. There’s no need to choose between the serenity of a mountainside...
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
