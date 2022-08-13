ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
Outsider.com

Former Crimson Tide Star Najee Harris Reveals He Left Alabama Following Spat with Nick Saban

It’s not always sunshine and rainbows for football players at Alabama. Sure, we see plenty of smiles when the Crimson Tide raise the national championship trophy at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tense moments in the locker room. Former running back Najee Harris shared some insight into some of his encounters with Nick Saban.
On3.com

Najee Harris reveals surprising details about time at Alabama

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has jumped all across the nation during his football journey, which started off in Antioch, California in high school, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 2 player overall according to On3 Consensus. Harris took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, and was asked on The Pivot Podcast if there was any culture shock from that move.
