Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has jumped all across the nation during his football journey, which started off in Antioch, California in high school, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 2 player overall according to On3 Consensus. Harris took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, and was asked on The Pivot Podcast if there was any culture shock from that move.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO