Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
Alabama Football: Against Bama what Steve Sarkisian could, should and must do
The Texas Longhorns football program faces a reality check against Alabama Football in Austin. On top of already being a decided underdog, recent injuries have moved the Longhorns from a long shot to pull off an upset – to no shot. A short list of the difficulties facing Sarkisian...
Alabama Morning Drive: What Nick Saban said following the Tide's first scrimmage of fall camp
Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Monday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you had a fantastic weekend as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of the 2022 college football season. On Saturday, head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama football team...
Former Crimson Tide Star Najee Harris Reveals He Left Alabama Following Spat with Nick Saban
It’s not always sunshine and rainbows for football players at Alabama. Sure, we see plenty of smiles when the Crimson Tide raise the national championship trophy at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tense moments in the locker room. Former running back Najee Harris shared some insight into some of his encounters with Nick Saban.
Najee Harris reveals surprising details about time at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has jumped all across the nation during his football journey, which started off in Antioch, California in high school, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 2 player overall according to On3 Consensus. Harris took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, and was asked on The Pivot Podcast if there was any culture shock from that move.
19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
Lane Kiffin discusses motivational messages, off-field adjustments since taking the Ole Miss job
At 47 years of age, it's been an eventful football career for Lane Kiffin, one that's had highs and lows. It started young and it started big, but it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows through the next two decades that followed. Kiffin was part of a tainted dynasty at...
Lane Kiffin Discusses Quarterbacks, Depth in Monday Press Conference
The Ole Miss head coach is still uncertain about some areas of his team during fall camp.
