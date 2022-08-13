Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.”. At this point,...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Not Happy With NFL Decision
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't loving how the NFL handled Green Bay's preseason schedule this year. Per ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, LaFleur revealed that the team didn't get back from its Week 1 game against the 49ers until 5 AM. "Thank you league," LaFleur said. "It's a long season...
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Kansas City Chiefs expected to ‘sweeten’ Patrick Mahomes contract in near future
The Kansas City Chiefs made quarterback Patrick Mahomes the highest paid NFL player ever in 2020 with a historic $500
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
