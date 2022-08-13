Read full article on original website
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
KSLTV
West Jordan woman killed in crash with truck in Big Cottonwood Canyon
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — One person was killed and others injured in a crash with a runaway dump truck in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday morning. Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler said the crash happened near Storm Mountain, where the dump truck hit a passenger car and killed 36-year-old Jessica Keetch Minnesota, of West Jordan.
KSLTV
Family friend remembers expectant West Jordan mother killed in crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Family friends are sharing a sad update on a crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon that killed a West Jordan mother. Those who know Jessica Keetch Minnesota said she was expecting the family’s third child when she died. Minnesota’s husband and two young children must...
ksl.com
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
KSLTV
Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
kjzz.com
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
KSLTV
WVC Police search for drive-by shooting suspect, one victim in hospital
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a shooting suspect after hospitalizing a man Sunday afternoon. According to West Valley City police Lt. Jason Vincent, a male victim was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting at 3100 South 4400 West around 12:30 p.m. Police are...
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff seeks help finding Herriman woman wanted on felony charges
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly committed multiple felonies and put her 13-month-old child at risk. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman, is accused of vandalizing a...
KSLTV
Police: Suspect calls police but refused to answer door, floods hotel room
MIDVALE, Utah — A man flooded his hotel room after calling 9-1-1 and refusing to answer his door Saturday morning. In the arresting documents, 54-year-old Donald James Lake Pelton called 9-1-1 twice and requested help at the Days Inn at 7251 S., Cottonwood Street at 10:52 a.m. When police...
Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
kjzz.com
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
Evacuations near Tooele County wildfire burn scar lifted
Rainstorms throughout Saturday have resulted in flooding in at least two burn scar areas from wildfires in Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage impacting much of Magna and West Valley City
SALT LAKE CITY UTAH — This morning, around 5:10 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) was made aware of power outages in West Valley and Magna due to an emergency repair at the substation. RMP said at least 2,683 customers have been affected. Just an hour later the power has...
Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media
Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
kjzz.com
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market approaching normalcy?
UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
KSLTV
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Ways you can save money at the gas pump
SALT LAKE CITY — Inflation remains high for several reasons and one of the biggest is tied to gas prices. But you can bring down the price you pay with some relatively simple changes in your driving habits. On KSL 5 News at 10 on Monday night, we put...
