One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso
UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso.
The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries.
Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim.
Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman with the El Paso Police Department, confirmed a person who was the "possible shooter" was detained.
Gomez said the suspect was making a local delivery from a delivery service. There was an altercation between the victim and the suspect before the shooting, police confirmed.
Crimes Against Persons is investigating this incident as a homicide.
Police are still in the process of notifying the family members of the victim. Officials couldn't answer if the men knew each other.
"We know the shooter was working for a local delivery service, so we don't know if that brought him into the area," Gomez said.
It's unclear if it was a targeted attack.
EL PASO, Texas -- One 44-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with gun shot wounds, according to police and fire officials.
Police responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Brown at around 1:06pm. Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating.
No further information is available at this time. Please check back with ABC-7 for any updates.
