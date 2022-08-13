One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso

UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso.

The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries.

Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman with the El Paso Police Department, confirmed a person who was the "possible shooter" was detained.

Gomez said the suspect was making a local delivery from a delivery service. There was an altercation between the victim and the suspect before the shooting, police confirmed.

Crimes Against Persons is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Police are still in the process of notifying the family members of the victim. Officials couldn't answer if the men knew each other.

"We know the shooter was working for a local delivery service, so we don't know if that brought him into the area," Gomez said.

It's unclear if it was a targeted attack.

EL PASO, Texas -- One 44-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with gun shot wounds, according to police and fire officials.

Police responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Brown at around 1:06pm. Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating.

No further information is available at this time. Please check back with ABC-7 for any updates.

