ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVIA ABC-7

One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso

By Rosemary Montañez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lZS6_0hGHCi5r00

UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso.

The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries.

Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman with the El Paso Police Department, confirmed a person who was the "possible shooter" was detained.

Gomez said the suspect was making a local delivery from a delivery service. There was an altercation between the victim and the suspect before the shooting, police confirmed.

Crimes Against Persons is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Police are still in the process of notifying the family members of the victim. Officials couldn't answer if the men knew each other.

"We know the shooter was working for a local delivery service, so we don't know if that brought him into the area," Gomez said.

It's unclear if it was a targeted attack.

EL PASO, Texas -- One 44-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with gun shot wounds, according to police and fire officials.

Police responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Brown at around 1:06pm. Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating.

No further information is available at this time. Please check back with ABC-7 for any updates.

The post One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 1

Related
KVIA

First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Central#Police#Violent Crime#University Medical Center#Kvia
KVIA ABC-7

One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Blue Diamond Shirt on the 4300 block of Montana. The call came in right before 10:00 A.M. One person was rescued from the fire and treated on scene for minor injuries, according to fire officials. The incident is currently under The post One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

FBI says El Paso man punched Border Patrol Agent in the face

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is accused of punching a Border Patrol Agent in the face early Sunday morning. According to the FBI, agents arrested 31-year-old Alejandro Morales and changed him with assault. Officials say Morales told a Border Patrol Agent that he didn't have to follow...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  El Paso Police […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Socorro ISD trustees poised to fire police chief

The Socorro school board may fire the district’s police chief on Tuesday evening at the superintendent’s request. The action comes more than two months after Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Nate Carman placed Chief Jose Castorena on paid administrative leave on May 31. At that time, the district declined to provide the reason the chief was on leave, stating that it does not comment on personnel matters.
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation

El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy