Effective: 2022-08-14 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 210 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Essex, or 20 miles east of Mitchell Caverns, moving south at 20 mph. This storm will bring strong north crosswinds to Interstate 40. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 And I-40 and Essex. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 81 and 133. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO