WCTV
Police: Attempted robbery at First Commerce off Capital Circle, suspect still at large
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say two people were held up at a bank Tuesday evening on the city’s north-west side. It happened just before 7 p.m. at First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle and West Tharpe Street. The victims were reportedly using the ATM...
TPD investigating two weekend shootings
Two shootings occurred at two different apartment complexes over the weekend.
valdostatoday.com
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
WCTV
1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash along I-10 in Tallahassee snarled traffic during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, closing westbound lanes for nearly an hour. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 4:30, near mile marker 200, between the Thomasville Rd. and N. Monroe interchanges. According to FHP, an...
Florida woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme against ex-husband
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was convicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme against her former husband. Gretchen Buselli, 48, of Tallahassee, was found guilty by a federal jury for the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, and for making a false statement to a federal officer, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on entering auto cases
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help following a string of entering autos that occurred on Wednesday night in the River Chase neighborhood. According to DCSO Investigator Steve Clark, the department was made aware of the entering auto complaints at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
WCTV
Gadsden County family seeks justice after several of their kids were shot at
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of several kids who’s car was shot at in Gadsden County say they’re tankful they walked away but are still in shock it even happened. The Gadsden County Sheriffs Office says they arrested Jason Ellis for the incident that sent four of the victims to the hospital.
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack discharged from hospital
Addison Bethea, the Florida teen who lost her leg in a shark attack, was discharged from the hospital after weeks of treatment. (Credit: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)
ecbpublishing.com
Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County
With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
Community members, neighbors put out Holton Street apartment fire
An emergency scene at Leon Arms Apartments in Tallahassee off of Holton St. brought community members and neighbors together during a time of need.
WCTV
Florida tourism continues to bounce back
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tourism in Florida during the first half of 2022 was up 20 percent from the same period last year and was higher than during the first six months of 2019, the last full year of travel before the coronavirus pandemic. Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency,...
Arrest made in Quincy shooting
Jason Ellis has been arrested and booked into Gadsden County Jail for a shooting that occurred August 6.
Trial for Andrew Gillum, former mayor and governor candidate accused of wire fraud, moved to April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date...
WCTV
FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms. Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus. “Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be...
WCTV
TCC gets $500,000 to offer free healthcare certification for local residents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College received a $500,000 grant from Sunshine Health to expand its healthcare certification program, offering free training to residents in Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties. “I’m finally coming back to school, and I’m excited about that,” said Catarina Martin. She moved to the United...
WCTV
Leon Co. elections office receiving ‘problematic’ requests for voter information
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office said they are being inundated with requests for protected voter information ahead of the August primary. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said the requests appear to be coming from “outside groups” and have been phrased in an “intimidating fashion.”...
