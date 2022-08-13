ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

valdostatoday.com

Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges

THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
WCTV

1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash along I-10 in Tallahassee snarled traffic during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, closing westbound lanes for nearly an hour. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 4:30, near mile marker 200, between the Thomasville Rd. and N. Monroe interchanges. According to FHP, an...
WDBO

Florida woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme against ex-husband

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was convicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme against her former husband. Gretchen Buselli, 48, of Tallahassee, was found guilty by a federal jury for the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, and for making a false statement to a federal officer, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
WALB 10

2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
WCTV

Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
ecbpublishing.com

Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County

With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
WCTV

Florida tourism continues to bounce back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tourism in Florida during the first half of 2022 was up 20 percent from the same period last year and was higher than during the first six months of 2019, the last full year of travel before the coronavirus pandemic. Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency,...
WCTV

FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms. Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus. “Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be...
WCTV

TCC gets $500,000 to offer free healthcare certification for local residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College received a $500,000 grant from Sunshine Health to expand its healthcare certification program, offering free training to residents in Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties. “I’m finally coming back to school, and I’m excited about that,” said Catarina Martin. She moved to the United...
